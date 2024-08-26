BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Removes Over One Million Ineligible Voters, Including Nearly 500,000 Dead People and Thousands of Non-Citizen from State’s Voter Rolls

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the state has successfully removed over one million ineligible voters from its voter rolls since the enactment of Senate Bill 1 in 2021.

This decisive action includes nearly 500,000 deceased individuals and thousands of noncitizens.

“Election integrity is essential to our democracy,” said Governor Abbott.

“I have signed the strongest election laws in the nation to protect the right to vote and to crackdown on illegal voting. These reforms have led to the removal of over one million ineligible people from our voter rolls in the last three years, including noncitizens, deceased voters, and people who moved to another state.

“The Secretary of State and county voter registrars have an ongoing legal requirement to review the voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, and refer any potential illegal voting to the Attorney General’s Office and local authorities for investigation and prosecution. Illegal voting in Texas will never be tolerated. We will continue to actively safeguard Texans’ sacred right to vote while also aggressively protecting our elections from illegal voting.”

The extensive review process conducted by the Secretary of State’s office and county voter registrars has yielded significant results, including:

Over 6,500 noncitizens

Over 6,000 voters with felony convictions

Over 457,000 deceased individuals

Over 463,000 voters on the suspense list

Over 134,000 voters who confirmed they had moved

Over 65,000 voters who failed to respond to examination notices

Over 19,000 voters who requested cancellation of their registration

In total, these actions account for over 1.1 million ineligible voters being removed from Texas’ voter rolls.

