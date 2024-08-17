BREAKING: Russian Sources Warn Ukraine is Reportedly Planning to Detonate “Dirty Nuclear Bomb” Targeting Russian Nuclear Power Plants

Ukrainian forces struck a nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhia region on Sunday, an area controlled by Russia.

The cooling systems at the nuclear plant caught fire, sending a dark cloud of smoke in the air above the plant.

According to Wikipedia, the Zaporizhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the ten largest in the world. It has been under Russian control since 2022. It was built by the Soviet Union near the city of Enerhodar, on the southern shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The cooling system was allegedly not working.

On Friday, Russia warned that Ukraine is plotting a dirty bomb attack at a Russian nuclear energy plant.

Via Russia Today news service:

RT: we’re hearing that Ukrainian armed forces are planning to detonate a dirty nuclear bomb, and the potential targets are storage sites at power plants. Well, to get a bit more on this, let’s cross live now to our tea correspondence, Igor Zhdanov. I mean, Igor, I know that this is something that’s literally emerged, well, really within the last half an hour, in five minutes. Very disturbing. What do we know at this stage? Igor Zhdanov: Well, basically, we know that various reports in various media outlets have emerged, citing anonymous forces within the Russian security block, purporting that indeed, Kyiv could be planning a dirty bomb attack against nuclear waste facilities of the Zaporozhye and the Kursk nuclear power plants. Indeed, some very Concerning developments and some very concerning and indeed alarming news. Apparently, according to these reports, the Russian security block even knows the direct location of the special warheads that Kyiv has prepared for this attack, and they do provide this location in the Dnipropytrovsk region of Ukraine. This is not the first time that Russia is warning and is ringing the alarm about the possibility of such nuclear provocation. Here’s what the head of Russia’s radiological, chemical, and biological protection forces had previously said. Russian reporter: How realistic is the scenario of Ukraine’s military Political leadership creating a dirty bomb? Russian Scientist: Well, we won’t reveal any secrets, but in fact, it’s not that difficult. I believe they already have one. There have been instances of toxic substances being used that could only have been synthesised in the US because no other industry is equipped to produce them. All our concerns have been formally submitted to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weisons. So far, there has been no reaction.

This does not look good. Will the deep state stoop this low?

Video via Midnight Rider: