Progressive Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dies at 88

The famous daytime talk show host Phil Donahue has passed away at 88.

In a statement first provided to the Today show, Donahue’s family confirmed that he had died with his wife Marlo Thomas and “his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie” all by his side.

The family added that he had “passed away after a long illness.”

A pioneering figure in American television, Donahue was best known for creating and hosting “The Phil Donahue Show,” which gained national syndication in 1970 and ran until 1996, making it one of the longest-running talk shows in television history.

The program was groundbreaking at the time because it encouraged audience participation and tackled controversial and often taboo subjects, ranging from civil rights and women’s issues to politics and religion.

Donahue was known for his progressive views, advocating for feminism and abortion and stating his opposition to the Vietnam War.

He interviewed a wide range of guests across his career, including Donald Trump, Muhammed Ali, Ayn Rand, John Lennon, and many others.

He was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.