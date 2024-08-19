Progressive Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dies at 88

by

The famous daytime talk show host Phil Donahue has passed away at 88.

In a statement first provided to the Today show, Donahue’s family confirmed that he had died with his wife Marlo Thomas and “his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie” all by his side.

The family added that he had “passed away after a long illness.”

A pioneering figure in American television, Donahue was best known for creating and hosting “The Phil Donahue Show,” which gained national syndication in 1970 and ran until 1996, making it one of the longest-running talk shows in television history.

The program was groundbreaking at the time because it encouraged audience participation and tackled controversial and often taboo subjects, ranging from civil rights and women’s issues to politics and religion.

Donahue was known for his progressive views, advocating for feminism and abortion and stating his opposition to the Vietnam War.

He interviewed a wide range of guests across his career, including Donald Trump, Muhammed Ali, Ayn Rand, John Lennon, and many others.

He was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 