BREAKING: James O’Keefe Goes Undercover at the DNC Convention, Confronts ActBlue Over Allegations of False Donations

O’Keefe Media Group went undercover at the DNC Convention in Chicago this week.

James O’Keefe put on a disguise and trolled the convention for two full days.

Undercover at the DNC convention for two days. They had no idea. Full video drops tomorrow. Stay tuned. #DNCExposed pic.twitter.com/0Ufv0WOXLa — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 21, 2024

O’Keefe shared an undercover video confronting ActBlue Staff at the DNC over allegations false donations.

OMG shared on X:

O’Keefe Infiltrates ActBlue at DNC: “What is disinformation about the FEC?” questions James O’Keefe at the @DNC

convention, challenging Carolyn Schuette (@schuette_car),@ActBlue’s account manager, moments after revealing his undercover disguise and infiltrating ActBlue. O’Keefe confronts Schuette about ActBlue’s recent public statement accusing @OkeefeMedia of spreading a “disinformation campaign.”

When O’Keefe questions why “the FEC website had hundreds of donations in the name of a specific person” who had never made the donations, Schuette responds, “That is all based in, out of, falsities,” adding that the claims are “not based” and suggesting that information about donations on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) website is false.

Schuette, recognizing O’Keefe, quickly flees when he questions her. O’Keefe presses further, asking, “Why did you lie and say your name wasn’t Carolyn?”

As O’Keefe pursues Schuette, Ezekiel Morris of Halo Security Group intervenes, accusing O’Keefe and OMG of harassment, saying, “You guys are following her around and harassing her.” O’Keefe responds by highlighting the gravity of the situation, stating, “There’s money laundering occurring on the FEC website… and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Despite the security intervention, O’Keefe persists at the DNC convention to confront ActBlue staff about the massive donations that individuals across the country testify they never made.

Watch: