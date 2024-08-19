BREAKING: George Santos Pleads Guilty to Two Felony Counts of Wire Fraud and Identity Theft – Faces Between 6-8 Years in Prison – WITH UPDATES

UPDATE: This was a tragic Day for George Santos, he has been a target of the left and RINO Republicans since he won his election in 2022. George told The Gateway Pundit he had 70 reporters outside his door in the US Congress on numerous occasions. They all targeted George Santos. Rep. Santos was the most conservative member of his freshman class in Congress. And, George is a friend to this website, The Gateway Pundit.

Our hearts and prayers are with George Santos during this difficult time.

Former Congressman George Santos pleaded guilty to two felony counts of wire fraud and identity theft on Monday.

Santos faces between 6-8 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for February 7.

CBS News reported:

George Santos, who was expelled from Congress as he faced nearly two dozen criminal charges, reached a plea deal Monday with federal prosecutors in New York on two federal counts. Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. A judge has said the plea deal may come with an estimated sentencing range between 6-8 years. He’s set for sentencing Feb. 7. Santos spoke in court, acknowledging a series of crimes, CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reported. He admitted fraudulently using credit cards of at least one other person for his personal benefit, as well as making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. He also admitted to committing wire fraud between Sept-Oct of 2022.

Last October George Santos was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment.

“Santos Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Fundraising Reports with the FEC to Obtain Financial Support for His Campaign and Repeatedly Charged the Credit Cards of Campaign Contributors Without Authorization” – the DOJ said in a press release.

“Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process. The FBI is committed to upholding the laws of our electoral process. Anyone who attempts to violate the law as part of a political campaign will face punishment in the criminal justice system,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Smith.

Recall that George Santos was charged and arrested in May 2023 after a federal jury returned a 13-count indictment.

Santos was charged with 7 counts of wire fraud, 3 counts of money laundering, and one count of theft of public funds in May 2023.

According to the May indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.

Santos was hit with five counts for “wire fraud” for engaging in a political contribution solicitation scheme.

George Santos spoke to the press outside of the courthouse on Monday.

“I failed you,” Santos said.

WATCH: