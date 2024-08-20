DEVELOPING: Antifa Leaders Announce Major Operation at DNC Tonight – VIOLENT UNPERMITTED PROTEST AT ISRAELI CONSULATE – Starting at 7 PM CT – Updated

Antifa groups are mobilizing in Chicago, Illinois during the DNC Convention this week.

The radical anti-establishment group is posting their schedule and planned actions on their local website Behind Enemy Lines.

The Gateway Pundit has received information on a VIOLENT UNPERMITTED PROTEST AT THE ISRAELI CONSULATE in Chicago tonight starting at 7 PM.

This announcement was passed to group members this afternoon.



Via @TerryNewsome

The Tuesday night operations were published on their website earlier.

August 13 – Tuesday:

** 1pm Street Teams – Meet at 3614 W Irving Park Rd. | Street Teams in Albany Park and on Devon Ave

** 7pm Black August with Khaleed: What is Black August and where do we go from here? – 3614 W Irving Park Rd.

Here is a photo from their latest dispatch. “Who says protesting should be safe?”

Tonight they are calling for escalation.

If the protests against the DNC do not challenge the convention, if they are protests as usual, with a litany of boring speeches and a cattle call escorted by the peace police and the real police, if people prioritize their own safety over the people of the world, then the protest will be a victory for Killer Kamala. It’s that simple. The Democrats and the media will spin them as “people exercised their rights and now will vote for Killer Kamala in the fall.” Our responsibility to the people of the world is to actually confront this convention, and yes, take risks to do so. Escalate for Gaza!

Shut down the DNC! Over a dozen local and out of town volunteers hit the streets of Chicago this week, getting posters and flyers up in Albany Park, Pilsen, Little Village, Back of the Yards, at the Logan Square Farmers Market, and in the mix of the Bud Billiken Parade and the Pakistan Independence Day Parade. Our volunteers talked to thousands of people across the city about the DNC and the fight against the genocide to organized people to support our neighborhood speakouts, and donate to support our efforts. Our organizing center officially opened with an open house, and we’re getting ready to go hard all week long. Anyone in Chicago who wants to throw down should jump into these neighborhood street teams to bring as many people into the struggle as possible.

Update: The Chicago police are are arresting and the courts are letting them back out on the streets.

Ben and I caught a ANTIFA punk getting taken out by CPD. He's name is Stevie O. We overheard that they let him out in 2 hours. More leftist hypocrisy. Compare what they did to the J6'ers! @BenBergquam @RealAmVoice @davezere @JackPosobiec @charliekirk11 #dncriot #antifa pic.twitter.com/M6feQp2U5g — Terry Newsome (@TerryNewsome357) August 20, 2024

UPDATE– There is currently a standoff outside the Israeli Consulate.