Revealed: Border Czar Kamala Harris Smuggled into the US Nearly 1,000,000 Illegal Aliens Using Fast-Pass Entry Phone App

Border czar Kamala Harris presided over the greatest mass migration in world history.

In October it was estimated that more than 10 million people had reportedly illegally entered the United States since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. This is the greatest number in history and of any administration.

They total more than the individual populations of 41 states.

Now, new numbers from the the US Customs and Border Patrol found that Border Czarina Kamala Harris quietly smuggled nearly one million illegal aliens into the country in the past 4 years using the Fast-Pass entry phone app.

in July 38,000 Fast-Pass migrants were processed at US airports.

Stephen Miller reported: “Wow. CBP just issued a press release admitting that Border Czar Harris has quietly smuggled nearly 1M illegals aliens into the U.S. using a fast-pass entry phone app. None of these illegals are counted in BP stats—all of them get work permits, SSNs and path to citizenship.”

Wow. CBP just issued a press release admitting that Border Czar Harris has quietly smuggled nearly 1M illegals aliens into the U.S. using a fast-pass entry phone app. None of these illegals are counted in BP stats—all of them get work permits, SSNs and path to citizenship. pic.twitter.com/vdbH4BSNiG — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 16, 2024

As reported earlier – Joe Biden flew nearly 90% of the fast-pass applicants to Florida or Texas.

Wicked Joe Biden flew most of the illegal aliens in his secret migrant flight program to Florida and Texas – to punish the red states with a crushing amount of new illegal aliens.

Biden sent 90% of the illegals in the secret flight program to Florida and Texas.

At least 326,000 illegals in the program were flown into Florida.

At least 21,964 illegals were flown into Houston, Texas.

Biden is importing a crushing amount of illegal aliens into the red states to crash their social welfare system.

Republican lawmakers are once again too weak to do anything about this purposeful destruction of America.

