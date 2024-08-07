Bloomberg News Caught Covering Up Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor – Here is the Stealth Edit

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D)

Bloomberg News got caught covering up Tim Walz’s stolen valor.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

WATCH:

Tim Walz dropped out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.

Bloomberg reporter Josh Green stealth-edited his piece to swap out “Iraq” for “Italy.”

Did Walz mislead the Bloomberg reporter?

Bloomberg’s original piece with Walz’s lie about being a combat veteran in Iraq:

Stealth edit:

An editor’s note was added later.

More examples of Tim Walz engaging in stolen valor are to come.

Stay tuned!

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 