Bloomberg News Caught Covering Up Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor – Here is the Stealth Edit

Bloomberg News got caught covering up Tim Walz’s stolen valor.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

WATCH:

"We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war" – Tim Walz What's more disturbing about what Tim Walz says here? 1. Gov. Walz never went to war yet clearly said he did

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz… pic.twitter.com/P7gK6l5qbt — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz dropped out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.

Bloomberg reporter Josh Green stealth-edited his piece to swap out “Iraq” for “Italy.”

Did Walz mislead the Bloomberg reporter?

Bloomberg’s original piece with Walz’s lie about being a combat veteran in Iraq:

Stealth edit:

Bloomberg's Josh Green has not responded, but Bloomberg just edited his piece to swap out Iraq for Italy. The editor's note does not explain the so-called mistake in the reporting. The Walz interview with The Atlantic still says that Walz served in a combat role in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/8AuiezGP0L — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 7, 2024

An editor’s note was added later.

1) That was not there earlier, and 2) They literally hid the explanation AFTER the articles about Chinese Exports, Breakdancing in the Olympics, and Hurricane Debby??? Looks pretty stealth to me. But please keep on seething with rage… November will go great for you — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) August 7, 2024

More examples of Tim Walz engaging in stolen valor are to come.

Stay tuned!