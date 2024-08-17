‘Black Vote Ain’t for Sale’: Prominent Activist Exposes Kamala’s $10K Interview Offer, Slams ‘Democrat Plantation’ Tactics to Manipulate Black Voters

Dr. Umar Johnson, a well-known activist and educator with millions of followers on social media, rejected an interview offer of $10,000 from the Kamala Harris campaign, calling out a manipulative strategy to win over the black vote.

“Black vote ain’t for sale no more,” Johnson said, emphasizing that the days of pandering to black voters with empty promises and financial incentives are over.

Johnson shared a screenshot of the text from the Kamala campaign offering him money to do the interview.

The text reads:

“Hello Dr. Umar Johnson. [redacted] from the Harris2024 team. You are a big part of the black community. Can you help us by completing a Zoom meeting with VP Kamala Harris. Paying [redacted] are looking for about an hour of your time. Please advise if you would like to complete the Zoom call. Your help can get us across the finish line. HARRIS2024”

Johnson responded:

“Peace & PanAfrikanism. I hope that all is well. I’m not interested in your money. However, I am very interested in having the zoom conversation with Vice President Harris to discuss our needs and her plans for the Black community. This zoom must be livecasted to the national Black community and may not be prerecorded. I promise to be completely respectful of the Vice President but I will ask direct questions about miseducation, mass incarceration, police brutality, economic strangulation, gentrification/ migrant crisis, reparations & and the need for a federal anti-Black Hate Crimes Bill.”

In a video posted on social media, Johnson accused the Harris campaign of engaging in what he called “Democrat Plantation tactics,” using black celebrities to pressure and shame the black community into voting for a party that, in his view, offers little in return.

In a pointed message to popular radio hosts Rickey Smiley and Steve Harvey, Dr. Johnson accused them of being complicit in this effort, claiming they were “paid to carry on” in support of Kamala Harris.

He urged them to stop using their platforms to manipulate black voters, suggesting that their public displays of support for Harris were more about cashing in than genuine political advocacy.

“Ricky Smiley, I love you. But crying on the radio for Kamala Harris, my brother, that’s an all-time low. Don’t do that again, Ricky Smiley. Don’t you get on your radio show and cry for Kamala? Don’t you do that, my brother. If you want to cry for Kabama Harris, you do that in the privacy of your house. But if we’re going to be honest, Steve Harvey and Ricky Smiley—and I love you both, no hate to my big brothers—but if we’re going to be honest, Ricky Smiley and Steve Harvey, you all only carried on because you all got paid to carry on,” Johnson said.

“Can we please be honest? Can we? See, I want you to understand, overstate, and understand what King Kong is talking about. You all carried on because you all got paid to carry on. Kamala Harris in the Democratic Plantation is paying you, celebrities, paying you to shame black people into voting. You all know we’re going to get nothing out of that vote,” he added.

Johnson said he dismissed the offer of $10,000 outright, stating, “I don’t want your money, but we can definitely do the interview. Keep your damn money. King Kong consciousness ain’t for sale.”

He proclaimed himself as part of a movement rooted in authenticity and ancestral pride, stating, “You’re dealing with real African DNA. This is real ancestral energy over here.”

“I’m not no Ricky Smiley, Steve Harvey. You don’t drop no check off and say, ‘Get the Negroes to the Plantation on November the fourth.’ You don’t drop no check off and say, ‘Get the Negroes to the Plantation.’”

WATCH: