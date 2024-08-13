Black Philadelphia Woman Fights Back Tears as She Describes How Biden-Harris Inflation is “Killing Us Without Killing Us” (VIDEO)

NBC News convened a panel of black voters in Philadelphia to discuss key issues ahead of the 2024 election.

The Harris-Biden Regime’s tax-and-spend policies have created the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Food prices are more than 20% higher today than when Trump was in office.

Americans owe a record $1.14 trillion in credit card debt (with 20%+ interest rates) as inflation suffocates families.

“Credit card delinquencies continued to rise from their pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter. As of June, about 9.1% of outstanding credit card debt was in some stage of delinquency, up from 8.5% the previous quarter.” – Fox Business reported.

US auto loan delinquencies are on the rise.

Americans are working multiple jobs and still scraping by thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

One black Philadelphia woman fought back tears as she described how the Biden-Harris inflation crisis is “killing us without killing us.”

“I blame the federal government at this point,” the woman said.

“They’re killing us without killing us. If you understand that they’re killing us without telling us they’re killing us. They’re hurting people in ways that they can’t help themselves,” she said fighting back tears.

“It’s either feed my children and I don’t eat,” she said.

WATCH: