Birds of a Feather: Ilhan Omar Thanks Tim Walz for Radical Positions Including Supporting Abortion Up Until Birth

There should be no doubts about how radical Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz is, especially when fellow radicals are lavishing him with praise.

Vile anti-semitic Ilhan Omar, who is facing a challenger in the Democrat primary on August 13, has praised Walz on numerous positions, including his support for abortion all the way up to the moment of birth.

Omar wrote on X, “Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law.”

“Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket.”

It is hard to believe anyone would describe either Omar or Walz as “Minnesota nice.”

In 2023, Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, which was definitely not nice to innocent babies.

The law allows any baby to be aborted, for any reason and at any time up to birth, and taxpayers cover abortion through state Medicaid.

Gov. Tim Walz signing abortion bill into law in Minnesota, allowing abortion to take place UP UNTIL THE MOMENT OF BIRTH, for any reason whatsoever, on January 31, 2023. He also signed a bill letting babies die who are BORN ALIVE after a failed abortion. Harris-Walz is the… pic.twitter.com/pAFZfSP1Dw — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 6, 2024

Walz is so extreme he joked, in a video boasting about his support for abortion, that Nancy Pelosi asked him to be “more moderate.”

“My record is so pro-choice Nancy Pelosi asked me if I should tone it down. I stand with Planned Parenthood and we won.”

Gov. Tim Walz is so extreme on abortion that Nancy Pelosi once told him that he needs to “tone it down” & be more moderate. Don’t vote for the ticket that will allow babies to die up until the moment of birth, and in some cases, even after birth. pic.twitter.com/FjtlEepfPg — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 6, 2024

Also, Minnesota’s abortion reporting law signed by Walz hides the fate of infants who survive abortion by no longer requiring abortionists to report when abortions result in live births and will no longer report what measures are taken to care for such infants.

And the love-fest is entirely mutual.

“When I’m having a tough day …. I think, ‘Ilhan Omar is in Congress’, and I smile,” he said during a speech.