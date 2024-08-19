Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and Biden’s hatchet man Matthew Colangelo want to keep their sentencing recommendation in Trump’s ‘hush money’ case under seal.

President Trump’s lawyers last week asked Judge Juan Merchan to delay the sentencing hearing scheduled for September 18 until after the November election.

“The Court should adjourn any sentencing in this case, though one should not be necessary because dismissal and vacatur of the jury’s verdicts are required based on Presidential immunity, until after the 2024 Presidential election,” Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche wrote in a letter to Judge Merchan.

“Setting aside naked election-interference objectives, there is no valid countervailing reason for the Court to keep the current sentencing date on the calendar,” Todd Blanche wrote. “There is no basis for continuing to rush.”

Todd Blanche added, “Accordingly, we respectfully request that any sentencing, if one is needed, be adjourned until after the Presidential election.”

Alvin Bragg’s office said it will not object to Trump’s request to delay the sentencing.

The Manhattan DA’s office said the sentencing recommendation will be filed under seal.

Every written sentencing recommendation I’ve ever seen has been filed and publicly available — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 19, 2024

Joe Biden sent his top-ranking DOJ official, Matthew Colangelo, to New York to convict his main political opponent on non-crimes.

A jury earlier this year found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts after crooked judge Juan Merchan rigged the trial and allowed jurors to choose among three predicate crimes Trump committed.