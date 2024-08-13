BIDENOMICS: Majority of Americans Believe Country is in Recession

The U.S. economy under Joe Biden is thriving so much that a majority of Americans believe the country is in a recession.

CNBC were the first to report on a recent survey by Affirm, which found that despite the Biden regime that the U.S. economy is strong, most people aren’t feeling the benefits.

The report states:

The U.S. economy has remained remarkably strong even amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.

And yet, 59% of Americans falsely believe that the U.S. is currently in a recession, according to a recent survey of 2,000 adults by Affirm in June.

Citing higher costs and difficulty making ends meet, most respondents said they think a recession started roughly 15 months ago, in March 2023, and could last until July 2025, Affirm found.

The findings provide further weight to the growing consensus among Americans that the Biden economy is not working.

The most persistent problem has been inflation, which almost ran into double figures during Joe Biden’s early years in office and that some experts believe was higher than the official statistics showed.

Just last week, it was reported that there had been a “historic surge” in corporate bankruptcies, currently at a level not seen since the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, a separate survey recently found that over a quarter of Americans skip meals due to the rising cost of food. Almost half of those people said they did so in order to afford payments on their house.

