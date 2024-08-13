BIDENOMICS: Majority of Americans Believe Country is in Recession

The findings provide further weight to the growing consensus among Americans that the Biden economy is not working.

The 2024 recession is going to be painful Buckle up pic.twitter.com/p8PcSjSFzs — Game of Trades (@GameofTrades_) August 9, 2024

The most persistent problem has been inflation, which almost ran into double figures during Joe Biden’s early years in office and that some experts believe was higher than the official statistics showed.

Just last week, it was reported that there had been a “historic surge” in corporate bankruptcies, currently at a level not seen since the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, a separate survey recently found that over a quarter of Americans skip meals due to the rising cost of food. Almost half of those people said they did so in order to afford payments on their house.