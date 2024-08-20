BIDENOMICS: General Motors Announces Cuts of 1,000 Software Engineers, 600 in Michigan – The Day After UAW President Endorses Commie Kamala at DNC

On Monday night United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain endorsed Kamala Harris at the DNC Convention in Chicago.

Fain called Kamala Harris a “fighter” for the working class and denounced Donald Trump as a “scab.”

During President Trump’s first term, he prioritized bringing manufacturing back to America. And that is exactly what he did.

According to a 2019 White House report:

President Trump followed through on his pledge to workers across the country that he would bring back American manufacturing – with more than 500,000 new manufacturing jobs created since the election. Manufacturing job growth soared to a more than two decade high in 2018, bringing opportunity to communities that had been left behind.

Manufacturer optimism has skyrocketed under President Trump, reaching a new record high last year.

Thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth policies, manufacturers are deciding to keep their factories running and jobs here in America.

Across the country, our Nation’s great aluminum and steel mills are roaring back to life thanks to the tariffs put in place by the President.

Joe Biden put pressure on manufacturers, destroyed the energy sector in America with job-killing regulations, and pushed his expensive green agenda.

Joe Biden’s EPA also forced car manufacturers to produce electric vehicles. This was a manufacturing disaster.

According to a February CNN report:

The EV market has nevertheless become a major disappointment. There is a troubling gap between expectations and reality. Bloomberg New Energy Finance, for instance, had projected sales of 1.7 million plug-in vehicles in 2023, but only 1.46 million ultimately sold. (BNEF’s figures include plug-in hybrids, but the large majority are fully electric vehicles.) The trend line isn’t slanting upward as sharply as many had predicted so the industry is lowering future estimates. Industry experts cite a number of reasons for this, including vehicle price, lack of charging capacity and confusing tax credit rules. High prices

Most electric vehicles currently on sale in America are on the more expensive side of the automotive market. “Between $50,000 and $60,000 now we get Kia and we get Cadillac,” said Tyson Jominy, an industry analyst with J.D. Power, referring to the Kia EV9 and Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicles. “Those two don’t normally face each other.” Besides being too expensive for the average buyer, selection is limited in terms of body style, said Corey Cantor, an industry analyst with Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The vast majority are relatively expensive SUVs, and there are few sedans or compact cars for customers who want something different.

And then on Tuesday, the day after UAW President Shawn Fain announced his endorsement of communist Kamala Harris, General Motors announced a loss of 1,000 high-paying engineering jobs – 600 of those job losses will be in Michigan.

Thanks, Joe Biden!

Via Bloomberg.

General Motors Co. is cutting more than 1,000 software engineers as the automaker moves to lean up its software and services organization, said a person familiar with the matter. More than 600 of the layoffs will be in Michigan, the person said. The moves come two months after former Apple Inc. executives David Richardson and Baris Cetinok were promoted to senior vice president roles in the group. “As we build GM’s future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact,” GM said Monday in a statement confirming the cuts, without specifying how many people were affected. GM declined to say how much the reductions will reduce its overall software engineering workforce.

According to a Gateway Pundit source in the know, the engineers will be replaced by engineers from other developing countries. That’s Bidenomics in action!

Nice timing, Shawn Fain.