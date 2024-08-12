Biden Passes Along ‘Charlottesville Lie’ Heritage to Kamala Harris

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Even after leftist ‘fact-checkers’ have admitted his claims about Trump’s ‘very fine people’ comment are all wrong.

Along with the other failures of his administration – an inflation-ridden economy, an open southern border and the national security threat that involves, his transgender and abortion ideologies – Joe Biden is handing down his “Charlottesville lie” to Kamala Harris, freshly picked by the Democrat party’s elite as their candidate for 2024.

In a Harris-promoting email dispatched from a joebiden.com return address on Monday, Biden wrote, “Today we mark seven years since white supremacists descended on Charlottesville, Virginia. The hate summoned on that day is forever etched in my memory.”

He cited the violence from a confrontation between protesters objecting to sanitizing American history and the leftists who planned it and said, “In that darkest of moments, a stunned nation looked to Donald Trump. And do you remember what he said? ‘There were very fine people on both sides.'”

He then handed it off to Harris, stating, “We can’t allow hate to be given safe harbor on our shores. We can’t let the MAGA movement succeed at ripping away our freedoms and destroying our democracy. I know that Kamala and Tim can finish the job we started together.”

But Biden’s claim about what Trump said is a lie.

Trump, in fact, said:

But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group — excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures as you did — you had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status, are we gonna take down — excuse me — are we gonna take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? Okay good. Are we gonna take down the statue? Cause he was a major slaveowner. Now are we gonna take down his statue? So you know what? It’s fine. You’re changing history, you’re changing culture, and you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people, but you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits, and with the helmets, and the baseball bats, you got a lot of bad people in the other group too.

Even the leftists in the so-called “fact check” industry agreed.

But actually Biden has repeated that lie many, many times.

One of the more recent times was during the Republican National Convention just weeks ago and Biden was being interviewed..

For no apparent reason, he chose to repeat the Trump-is-like-Hitler.

LESTER HOLT: “You were in – in Delaware when this happened. What was your first reaction?”

JOE BIDEN: “My first reaction was, ‘My God. This is’ – look, there’s so much violence now and the way we talk about it. I mean, the whole notion that there is this – there’s – there’s no place at all for violence in politics in America. None. Zero. And – we’ve reached a point where it’s – it’s become too commonplace, not assassinations, but to talk about it.

“For example, you know, the January 6th – you know, the attack on the Capitol, the – I – I – Lester, I got in this race early on in 2020 – for the 2020 race. I wasn’t gonna run again because I’d lost my son. I didn’t – you know? And – until I watched what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Those folks coming out of the woods with torches, carrying swastikas, singing the same Nazi bile that was accompanied by this Ku Klux Klan and a young woman was killed. And – and it was a bystander. And – the president – then president was asked, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘The very fine people on both sides.’ Not fine people on both sides. No excuse. Zero.”

Biden also had his “Charlottesville lie” in his acceptance address when the Democrats officially made him their presidential nominee in 2020.

Commentator Larry Elder addressed the fact that Biden won’t let the lie die.

“In March, President Joe Biden, in Brussels, Belgium, repeated the lie. At a press conference, ostensibly about Ukraine, Biden told the world that Trump’s alleged racist response to Charlottesville inspired Biden to enter the 2020 presidential race: ‘I had no intention of running for president again, and – until I saw those folks coming out of the fields in Virginia carrying torches and carrying Nazi banners and literally singing the same vile rhyme that they used in Germany in the early ’20s or ’30s. …,'” Elder wrote.

Harris, herself even has used the lie.

During the 2020 campaign, WND reported, “Among numerous false statements by Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate Wednesday was the oft-repeated and easily refuted ‘Charlottesville lie’ that Joe Biden says was the catalyst for his decision to run for president.”

Her false claim was that regarding a clash over a Robert E. Lee monument Trump called neo-Nazis and other white supremacists “fine people.”

