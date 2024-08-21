Biden-Harris Department of Energy Official Calls For “Queering Nuclear Weapons”

Sneha Nair was appointed by Biden-Harris as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024.

Nair has been working diligently for the last several months to “eradicate white supremacy” and believes “queering nuclear weapons” will help protect nuclear energy facilities in the US.

“Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament,” Sneha Nair wrote last year. “Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing.”

Sneha Nair said DEI is critical to security.

“By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities,” she said, according to Fox News.

“Collectively, these principles (of DEI) can work to mitigate counterproductive work behavior and prevent disgruntled employees from becoming insider threats,” she claimed.

