Biden-Harris Department of Energy Official Calls For “Queering Nuclear Weapons”

Sneha Nair was appointed by Biden-Harris as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024.
Nair has been working diligently for the last several months to “eradicate white supremacy” and believes “queering nuclear weapons” will help protect nuclear energy facilities in the US.
“Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament,” Sneha Nair wrote last year. “Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing.”
Sneha Nair said DEI is critical to security.
“By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities,” she said, according to Fox News.
“Collectively, these principles (of DEI) can work to mitigate counterproductive work behavior and prevent disgruntled employees from becoming insider threats,” she claimed.
Fox News reported:
The Biden-Harris administration announced Sneha Nair had been appointed as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. Nair believes in eradicating purported “White supremacy” in the nuclear field as well as “queering nuclear weapons” as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion push she believes is essential for deterring threats to nuclear energy facilities in the U.S.
Before she joined the administration, she worked for the Stimson Institute, which has received hundreds of thousands from Soros’ Open Society Foundations and millions from “The Embassy of the State of Qatar” over the years, Fox News Digital’s review of their funding sources revealed.
Stimson and the Department of Energy were contacted for comment for this story but did not respond.