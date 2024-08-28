Beautiful: Ohio State Football Team Leads Revival on Campus Leading to at Least 60 Baptisms (Video)

Over the weekend, a huge revival broke out at The Ohio State University. Hundreds of college students gathered to praise God, led by members of the school’s football team.

Organizers preached the gospel to between 800-1,000 people who gathered in fellowship. By the end of the event, the school’s student paper, The Lantern, reports that at least 60 students were baptized into the Christian faith.

According to The Lantern, “I was just doing my thing because it was fun, and I’ll tell you this: I was on High Street, and I enjoyed it,” former Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb said.

“I had fun. But at the same time, I didn’t recognize my condition. I was spiritually dead. I was spiritually dead. I could go out there, and I could smile and laugh. I can go back to the (Woody Hayes Athletic Center), and smile and laugh. But on the inside, I was broken. I was broken.”

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka shared his excitement remarking, “We were praying for years and years for an event like this, and we were praying with expectation — we serve a miracle-working God.”

“So we definitely had an expectation when it came out, but God did increasingly and abundantly more than what we thought. So, we’re just so blessed and thankful.”

Kevin Walsh captured some of the powerful and affirming moments and shared them on TikTok.

Walsh said of the event, “Ohio State Football is making a difference.I can barely put to words how amazing this Jesus revival is on the Ohio State University campus. Countless attendees surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ, and professed their faith through water baptism.”

Ohio St football players leading other students to Jesus! @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/mJwYNaGIja — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 26, 2024

You can read The Lantern’s full story here.