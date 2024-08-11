Attacker Screams “Free Palestine” Before Stabbing Jewish Man in NYC

Early Saturday morning, a young Jewish man was stabbed near the Chabad Headquarters in Crown Heights.

According to witnesses, the assailant screamed “Free Palestine” and other antisemitic slurs before stabbing the victim.

Yaacov Behrman, a spokesperson for Chabad-Lubavitch, shared details of the incident on X.

“I can confirm that a hate crime stabbing occurred early this morning in Crown Heights, around 2 a.m., near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, close to Chabad Headquarters.”

“The perpetrator, a Black male in his early 20s, shouted ‘Free Palestine and, after an exchange of words with the victim, allegedly asked, ‘Do you want to die?’ before stabbing him.”

“The victim, a young adult Jewish man, was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover due to the location of the stabbing and the quick response of paramedics.”

According to Behrman, residents pursued the attacker and were able to detain him until police arrived to make an arrest.

The New York Post reports, “Police arrested Vincent Sumpter, 22, from Brooklyn. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.”

Jewish leaders decried the attack following a rise of antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

The CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, Mark Treyger, wrote on X, “This is a dangerous escalation of the current climate we are in and it should outrage every New Yorker because it is an attack on every New Yorker.”

“This abhorrent and abominable attack on a young Jewish person in Brooklyn because of his identity should not and cannot be seen in isolation.”

