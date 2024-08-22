The Atlantic Ocean is Cooling at Record Speed and Climate Hoaxers Are Absolutely Baffled!

The Atlantic Ocean is now cooling at a record speed, leading climate alarmists absolutely baffled.

While temperatures in the ocean were recently reaching record highs, that trend has gone into reverse over the past year, confusing scientists and those warning about an impending global catastrophe.

The New Scientist explains:

Over the past three months, the shift from hot to cool temperatures in the equatorial Atlantic Ocean has happened at record speed. This emerging “Atlantic Niña” pattern comes just ahead of an expected transition to a cooler La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, and these back-to-back events could have ripple effects on weather worldwide. The swing towards cooler temperatures in both oceans is a welcome change after more than a year of record heat at land and sea, largely driven by the rise in greenhouse gas emissions and a warm El Niño pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean that developed in mid-2023. “We are starting to see that the global mean ocean temperatures are going down a bit,” says Pedro DiNezio at the University of Colorado Boulder. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), global sea surface temperatures this past July were slightly cooler than in July 2023 – ending a 15-month streak of record-high average ocean temperatures. “The Atlantic Ocean is cooling at record pace, and nobody knows why” This is following “record-high” (so they say) global sea temperatures. Scientists are puzzled by the sudden shift in temps. Could this be related to Earths weakening magnetic field? @SunWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/3GaIsLr7wq — Jimmy Corsetti (@BrightInsight6) August 22, 2024

While there are likely a range of scientific theories as to why this shift is occurring, such sudden changes in temperature serve as a reminder of how the earth’s climate is always changing with no regard for human activity.

That is perhaps why practically every single prediction, from Al Gore’s famous An Inconvenient Truth all the way through to Greta Thunberg’s suggestion that humanity would be wiped out unless the world stopped using fossil fuels by the year 2023.

The extent of the so-called “global warming” phenomenon is best exposed by the recent film Climate: The Movie, which interviews a range of world-leading academics who expose the paper thin science behind the climate hoax and the multi-trillion dollar industry around it.