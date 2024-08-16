WICKED: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Force States to Fund Health Care Costs for Illegal Aliens Starting Nov. 1, 2024 — As Average U.S. Family Pays $23,968 per Year!

Did you hear about this?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will force states to fund health care costs for illegal aliens in the US starting November 1, 2024.

If you thought something like this big would make a few headlines, you would be wrong.

How many Americans of working age get free health care? How much are you paying for your health care insurance?

In 2023, the average cost of health insurance for a family of four was approximately $23,968 per year. But illegal aliens will get there’s free! Don’t you just love Democrat policies?

Miranda Devine wrote about this.

Did you know that on Nov.1 the Biden Harris administration imposes a new rule forcing states to fund health care for illegal aliens. This will bankrupt NY which has already spent $5 billion on free housing etc… Missouri @AGAndrewBailey⁩ Files Suit https://ago.mo.gov/attorney-general-bailey-files-suit-to-prohibit-obamacare-from-funding-illegal-immigrants/

Did you know that on Nov.1 the Biden Harris administration imposes a new rule forcing states to fund health care for illegal aliens. This will bankrupt NY which has already spent $5 billion on free housing etc… Missouri @AGAndrewBailey⁩ Files Suit https://t.co/QHzEoFcQIN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 15, 2024

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a coalition of 15 states to file suit against the Biden regime to prohibit Obamacare from funding illegal immigrants.

According to the press release:

“In his ongoing fight to protect Missourians’ tax dollars from misuse, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that he joined a 15-state coalition in filing suit against the Biden-Harris Administration over its rule treating illegal aliens as legal citizens and making states pay for their public benefits. “Not only is the Biden-Harris Administration responsible for bringing illegal aliens into Missouri, they are also giving illegal immigrants access to citizen benefits for free, encouraging them to remain here illegally on the taxpayers’ dime,” said Attorney General Bailey. “The American people are already struggling to make ends meet in the current economy; their paychecks should fund their own healthcare, not the healthcare of those here illegally. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to ensure that Missourians’ hard-earned dollars are not funding illegal immigration.” Set to go into effect November 1, the rule would cause states to expend limited resources on illegal immigrants. In the lawsuit, Attorney General Bailey notes, there are 77,000 to 104,000 illegal aliens currently residing in Missouri, costing taxpayers between approximately $342 million and $462 million per year. The lawsuit asserts, “In the ACA, Congress limited eligibility to participate in a qualified health plan through a subsidized health exchange to citizens or nationals of the United States and individuals ‘lawfully present’ in the United States.” The States point out that the Biden-Harris Administration’s new definition of “lawfully present” is itself unlawful because it violates the plain text of the federal Affordable Care Act. “The Final Rule amends CMS’ definition of ‘lawfully present’ for public healthcare benefits to now include unlawfully present aliens who have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Now, through the Final Rule, CMS reverses course and proclaims that DACA recipients are in fact ‘lawfully present’ for purposes of receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits through the ACA.” In addition to Missouri, the attorneys general of Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia joined in filing the lawsuit.”

Here is a copy of the lawsuit: