America Last: Taxpayer-Funded Oregon Group Offers $30,000 Home Purchase Grants Exclusively to Illegal Aliens and Non-Citizens, Excludes Americans

A taxpayer-funded program in Oregon is offering $30,000 in home purchase grants exclusively to non-citizens, including illegal aliens, while excluding American citizens from eligibility who are grappling with a severe housing crisis.

According to records obtained by the Daily Caller, the Camino a Casa program, operated by Hacienda CDC, is designed to assist eligible new homebuyers but has explicitly excluded American citizens from its eligibility criteria.

Republican Oregon state Rep. Ed Diehl confirmed to the Daily Caller that taxpayer funds are being used to support home ownership for non-citizens while leaving American citizens out in the cold.

“American citizens in Oregon are struggling to find and buy a home. We have a severe housing shortage in this state. I am appalled that the hard-earned, limited tax dollars of Oregonians are being used to prioritize home ownership for certain non-US citizens,” Diehl stated.

The Hacienda CDC is partially funded through the Economic Equity Investment Program (EEIP), established under the Economic Equity Investment Act (SB 1579) passed by the Oregon legislature in 2022.

This program aims to distribute millions in taxpayer money to organizations that claim to support economic equity but seem to favor non-citizens at the expense of American residents.

The EEIP received an initial allocation of 15 million, followed by an additional 8 million in 2024 to fund organizations like Hacienda CDC that provide “culturally responsive services” aimed at disadvantaged communities.

More from Daily Caller:

Critics told the Daily Caller that the act allows organizations like Hacienda CDC to discriminate against residents based on race and citizenship status. Participants have to be considered part of a disadvantaged community, which includes non-citizens, to be eligible to receive EEIP funding, according to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) answered by Business Oregon. “Citizenship status is considered an economic equity risk factor, so non-citizens residing in Oregon are eligible beneficiaries,” the website states. The organization’s actions appear to violate its contract with the state by denying an application based on citizenship if the participant meets the other criteria, according to the contract viewed by the Daily Caller. “Recipient shall consider all eligible beneficiaries (meeting 2 or more economic equity risk factors) as described in Exhibit A and shall not refuse to work with individuals, families, businesses, or communities based on protected class considerations,” the contract states. U.S. citizens are eligible for these benefits, according to the EEIP guidelines. Hacienda CDC works with credit unions that offer mortgage loans for non-citizens who cannot get a social security number. Instead, these credit unions use an IRS loophole by processing the mortgage with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs). Read more here.

WATCH:

BREAKING: An organization funded by tax dollars in Oregon called Hacienda Community Development Corporation is now offering $30,000 for new home purchases to ONLY migrants, asylum seekers, and other non-American citizens I’m sick and tired of this!

pic.twitter.com/QIcuihz2xQ — George (@BehizyTweets) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

Illegal aliens will get interest-free home mortgage loans under a new California bill.

Democrat assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (Fresno) recently introduced Assembly Bill 1840 to extend a first-time homebuyer loan program to illegal aliens.

If the bill becomes law, illegal aliens will be eligible for a new program that offers a loan worth 20% of the purchase price of the residential property. There are no monthly payments and no interest accrues on the loan. Rather, the loan is paid back when the borrower refinances or sells the property. The borrower will have to pay back the original loan plus a 20% increase in the value of the property.

Read more: