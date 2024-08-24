Alleghany County Medical Examiner Lab Director Pushes Back Against Request to Release Thomas Crooks’ Autopsy Records

The Alleghany County medical examiner lab director pushed back against a reporter’s repeated requests to obtain Thomas Crooks’ autopsy records.

As AbleChild reported: The Butler County Coroner is not a medical examiner and cannot conduct an autopsy. Therefore, the alleged shooter’s body was shipped to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner to perform the autopsy.

Thomas Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper on July 13 after he took 8 shots at President Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

The FBI left Crooks’ deceased body on the roof of the AGR building overnight before the Butler County Coroner showed up early in the morning to make identification of the body.

The FBI also sprayed the roof to get rid of biological evidence from where Crooks was shot dead.

Thomas Matthew Crooks' body was cremated. The FBI released the crime scene after just 3 days and cleaned up biological evidence from the crime scene.

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ body was then released from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner to the Crooks family for cremation ten days after the attempted assassination of Trump.

The Alleghany County Medical Examiner lab director pushed back on a reporter’s ongoing appeal seeking to obtain autopsy records for Thomas Crooks.

“After reviewing Mr. Silva’s request, I informed our Medical Secretary, Alane Barringer, that she should tell Mr. Silva the case was under the jurisdiction of the Butler County Coroner, and the Butler County Coroner would have to approve the request,” the lab director said.

UPDATE: The Alleghany County Medical Examiner lab director just submitted an affidavit in an ongoing appeal I have, seeking to obtain autopsy records for Thomas Crooks.

The Alleghany County Medical Examiner lab director submitted an affidavit in an ongoing appeal seeking to obtain autopsy records for Thomas Crooks.

Pennsylvania law says “Employees of an agency shall be directed to forward requests for records to the open-records officer.”