“All They Did Was Radicalize Me – Now They Need to Be Afraid!” – Cori Bush Goes on Unhinged Rant Filled with Threats After Losing Her Democrat Primary (VIDEO)

Rep. Cori Bush, a radical Marxist representing St. Louis City in Congress, lost her primary race on Tuesday night to another far left radical – Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County Prosecutor.

Both Bush and Bell launched their “political” careers as protest leaders during the Mike Brown protests and riots in 2014.

Bush was vehemently anti-Israel in her remarks and policies. Bell was endorsed by AIPAC.

Bell took out Bush last night in St. Louis.

Congratulations to pro-Israel progressive leader Wesley Bell on your victory tonight against anti-Israel Squad member Rep. Cori Bush! Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics! https://t.co/uqXju6VYLl pic.twitter.com/rpiycrTKAm — AIPAC (@AIPAC) August 7, 2024

Following her loss, Cori Bush went off on an angry, unhinged, and threatening rant.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was standing with Cori Bush when she launched into her tirade.

Cori Bush: They thing pulling me away from my position as Congresswoman. All you did was take some of the strings off. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s be clear. Let’s talk about what it really is. Because see, now I don’t have to worry about some strings that I have attached as much as I love my job. But all they did was radicalize me, and so now they need to be afraid. See, now they’re about to see this other Cory, this other side, because let me say this. I just grew up a whole lot more over the last few weeks. I just grew up a whole different way. And so what they are about to get, they think. So the thing is this. The thing is this, I don’t think that anything, there is nothing that happens in my life that happens in vain. So once this happened, it’s because it was meant to happen. And let me say, it’s because there’s a lot of the work that I need to do. And let me say this, AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.

She appears to be a bit miffed.

It should not surprise anyone that her true colors come out after she loses her seat of power.