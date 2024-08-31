“All of the Sudden She’s a MAGA Republican – Well Where the Hell Has My Border Wall Been for 3 1/2 Years!?” – Trump Attorney Alina Habba GOES OFF on Failed “Puppet” Kamala Harris

On Friday, President Trump held another massive MAGA rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of supporters turned out early to see the popular Republican presidential nominee at his afternoon rally in PA.

Before President Trump took the stage his attorney Alina Habba came out to speak with the crowd.

Habba tore into Kamala Harris for her failed record and the disgusting lies she continues to hurl at the American public.

In the last two weeks, Kamala has lied about:

Supporting fracking since 2020.

Supporting freedom and individual rights (the Biden regime has jailed their political oppositions and crushed free speech rights).

Pretending she does not support an electric vehicle mandate.

Supporting a border wall.

Working at a McDonalds in her youth.

Alina Habba went after the chosen Democrat candidate and “puppet” of the left.

Below is the transcript:

Alina Habba: God, what a good crowd. Patriots. Patriots. Kamala Harris had a chance to be a role model for young girls and women across America to show us what real leadership looks like. Instead, she has shown me and the rest of America what a puppet has looked like for a failing administration. She is not the best that we can do, America. She has been there for three and a half years, and we, as America, deserve better than this. Let’s talk about our border, or for what I would call, lack of a border, because while Kamala sits comfortably in her ivory tower, our borders remain a serious American danger zone. Women and children are trafficked, abused, and left vulnerable because of her administration’s with reckless open border policies. Now all of a sudden, she’s a MAGA Republican, and she wants to build a border wall – Well, where the hell has my wall been for three and a half years? If that is what empowerment looks like to Kamala, I want nothing to do with it because to me, it looks a whole hell of a lot like betrayal. Kamala preaches about lifting women up, breaking glass ceilings. But let’s look at the facts. Under her and Biden’s administration, inflation is skyrocketing. Who feels it the most? We do. We do. Real Americans, moms, single mothers struggling to put food on the table. Women entrepreneurs who can’t afford, like me, to keep their businesses open, forcing working moms like me to make tough choices because they don’t care. Kamala may talk a big game, but her policies are crushing us. Let me be clear, when you say Biden, it’s the same damn thing. I’m not buying her headline-grabbing stunts. I’m over it. She’s not on the ground. She can’t answer questions. She is in the Washington Elite Club with Nancy Pelosi, and they turn on their own.

Alina Habba was on FIRE!

Here is her full speech via Forbes: