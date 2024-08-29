Actor Sylvester Stallone Supports New Movie Exposing Child Trafficking (VIDEO)

Actor Sylvester Stallone released a new video expressing support for the new movie “City of Dreams.”

The new movie “City of Dreams” raises awareness of child trafficking, and the executive producer of the film is former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Stallone, in a video, expressed support of the film “City of Dreams” and shared, “I’ve been making films for a long time, and every now and then you come across a film that is actually truly important. not just entertaining but can change your entire outlook on life.”

Stallone added, “Please, watch it and open up your heart.”

City of Dreams plot follows a young boy named Jesús, a Mexican boy who had dreams of becoming a professional soccer star only to have his dreams crushed after he was trafficked across the U.S. border and forced into enslavement.

"Please, watch it and open up your heart." Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) calls on you to see #CityofDreams, only in theaters August 30.

Former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is calling attention to human trafficking, a global human rights crisis, by telling a heartbreaking story, inspired by true events, of a young boy whose dreams were minced when he was betrayed and thrown into child slavery in the U.S. “City of Dreams” follows Jesús, a Mexican boy who was shattered to find his soccer ambitions had ended when he was trafficked across the U.S. border into Los Angeles and forced into sweatshop enslavement. “I am a father. I’m a father of two sons,” Vivek Ramaswamy, executive producer of “City of Dreams,” told Fox News Digital during a video interview. “That’s one of the things that made this movie so uncomfortable for me because it is about a young boy who, in many ways, reminded me, just in the way he was portrayed in the film and his actual story, his personality and his spark, reminded me of my two boys.” Vivek Ramaswamy was an executive producer on “City of Dreams,” a film about a young boy who was forced into modern slavery.

The victims of our lax border policies aren't just American citizens. They include children who are illegally trafficked into the United States. "City of Dreams" tells the story of one who fought back. Proud to be an Executive Producer on the most important film of 2024.

Deadline reported the filmmakers of the new movie will give out over $1 million in free tickets.