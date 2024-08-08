Actor Scott Baio Calls Out Fake Excitement on the Left Over Kamala Harris: ‘There’s Nothing to Her’ (VIDEO)

Actor Scott Baio appeared on the Jesse Watters show this week and called out the fake enthusiasm of the left about the candidacy of Kamala Harris.

He noted the fact that many people on the left wanted to boot Harris from the Democratic ticket just a matter of weeks ago.

Watters and Baio launched their conversation by talking about the cringeworthy ‘Comics for Kamala’ Zoom call that took place a few days ago.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Gulag overlord and actor Scott Baio is here. What kind of punishments will you be administering to these Hollywood Kamala lovers as the overlord of the gulag?

SCOTT BAIO: First of all, excuse the beard, I’m getting ready to start a film. It’s good to see you. I have a film coming out September 12th. God’s Not Dead, In God We Trust, September 12th. Okay, if I was the overlord of these people, I would sit them all down and teach them that America is a representative republic.

That this country, from its inception, was a MAGA country and has been that way for 200 plus years. And what MAGA means to me, Jesse, is God-fearing, powerful, prosperous, and safe. And we are none of those things right now.

And I watched some of that thing last night. And I got to tell you, man, it was just weird, weird, disjointed, awkward, dumb, not funny. And the whole thing is fake excitement, in my opinion. The whole thing is fake.

WATTERS: None of these people were going to do these Zooms for Biden. They were going to sit it out.

So Kamala comes along and now they’re all fighting each other to get on Zooms and play guitar and sing. Jesse. What’s that about?

BAIO: Jesse, these people two minutes ago wanted her kicked off the ticket.

They didn’t want her to run with Biden. But she was the insurance policy to keep Biden running for president. And now, all of a sudden, she is the all-knowing, all-wonderful Kamala Harris.

I’m telling you, I think you said it on your show. It’s on the news is excited about it. I don’t think people are excited about her.

There’s nothing. She might be a nice lady. There’s nothing to her.

There’s nothing. And I find it kind of sad that these people completely just usurped Biden and shoved her in there. It’s insulting.