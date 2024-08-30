Actor John Stamos Says He’s the Only Celebrity to Be Kicked Out Church of Scientology, Claims He Was Hooked Up to Bizarre Machine

In a recent interview, Actor John Stamos revealed he was kicked out of the infamous Church of Scientology after being too annoying to Scientologists.

The Full House star appeared on Matt Friend’s Friends in High Places podcast and shared that a girl from his acting classes invited him to the Church of Scientology when he was 16 years old.

Stamos further explained once he was inside the church of Scientology, he was hooked up to an E-meter machine, which is “a religious artifact that helps the auditor and preclear locate areas of spiritual distress or travail.”

However, Stamos never officially became a church member because he played around while he was about to be tested and was ultimately kicked out.

How John Stamos Got Kicked Out Of Scientology For Being A Class Clown https://t.co/fv0lsDJUGs — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 30, 2024

Per The Independent:

John Stamos has revealed that he was “kicked out” of the Church of Scientology for messing around too much during the auditing process. The 61-year-old Full House star recalled how he almost joined the controversial religion in the Eighties on a new episode of Matt Friend’s Friends in High Places podcast. “I was in an acting class and there was this hot girl,” Stamos recounted. “She said, ‘You know, we’re all meeting at this address on Hollywood Boulevard, come after [class]!’ I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time and I said, ‘Dad I gotta, I gotta go.’ So I went and it was the Scientology building. I was 16, 17.” He remembered being brought into a room where he met with an auditor who hooked him up to the infamous E-meter machine, “a religious artifact that helps the auditor and preclear locate areas of spiritual distress or travail,” according to the organization’s website.

In recent years, the Church of Scientology has undergone numerous scandals and has been regarded by many as a cult.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported actor Danny Masterson, who is a committed Scientologist, was found guilty of two counts of rape in May of last year.