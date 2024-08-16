AbleChild Phone Interview with Pittsburgh FBI Public Affairs Specialist – Two Explosive Devices Found in Crooks Investigation

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

AbleChild Phone Interview with Pittsburgh FBI Public Affairs Specialist

Republished with permission from AbleChild

Phone Interview Thursday, August 14, 2024 with Bradford Arick, FBI Public Affairs Specialist

Question:

The FBI has hacked into Thomas Crooks’ phone and released information about several politicians that apparently was on that phone. Why was that selective information released and not specific information such as if the father was looking for his son the day of the shooting, as has been reported by numerous news organizations. Senator Grassley’s office released the log of the shooting range; it is in conflict with the father’s call.

FBI Answer: No information either way.

Question: Why hasn’t the FBI held a press conference on where the investigation stands? Do you think the public has a right to know?

FBI Answer: We have very much engaged the press and did a press conference. The FBI has been exceedingly transparent more so than usual.

Question: The public doesn’t feel that way. In fact, the case has slipped off the radar for the public, is it still going on?

FBI Answer: Yes, we continue to search for a motive and very much engaged in seeing if he acted alone.

Question: Do you think the public has a right to know this considering Director Wray indicated that he believes the shooter acted alone.

FBI Answer: No comment.

Question: The FBI says the parents are cooperating, but there still is a huge question about whether the father made a phone call to police the early afternoon of the shooting, looking for his son. Grassley’s shooting range information indicates son did not shoot at the range the day of the shooting; however, the father says that he believed the son had taken his rifle to the range that afternoon and hence the call to police before the shooting.

FBI Answer: I don’t have any information on that either way.

Question: Does the FBI have photographs of the multiple guns found in the home? 16 guns were found with explosives. Were photos taken of the Crooks home?

FBI Answer: What do you mean by photo taken? There were two devices found – one in the Van and one at the home, both of them were given to the lab. No information on the guns.

(This FBI agent apparently is talking about the White Van that was found and towed away the evening of the shooting, which was reported to me Crooks’ van with explosives in it. No one has talked about the van since.)

Question: Does the FBI have the document of transfer of the gun from the father to the son that FBI Director Wray says he saw and has?

FBI Answer: I don’t have information on that either way. We aren’t given all the details of the investigation.

Question: The Autopsy and the Ballistics reports. The autopsy has been reportedly released by the media, however, what was released was just a death certificate required to move the body (cover sheet). That’s not the autopsy. Where is the autopsy?

FBI Answer: I don’t know.

Question: Are you concerned that the media has reported that the autopsy has been released, when it hasn’t been released, and they are presenting false information to the public?

FBI Answer: No comment.

The body was left on the roof for 12 hours prior to the coroner arriving at the crime scene to identify the body and document the crime scene. Do you have a log of the crime scene and chain of custody, a record of when the body was removed?

FBI Answer: I don’t know.

Thank you. I hope to speak with you again.

Be the Voice for the Voiceless

Every dollar you give is a powerful statement, a resounding declaration that the struggles of these families will no longer be ignored. Your generosity today will echo through generations, ensuring that the rights and well-being of children are fiercely guarded.Don’t let another family navigate this journey alone. Donate now and join us in creating a world where every child’s mind is nurtured, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive. As a 501(c)3 organization, your donation to AbleChild is not only an investment in the well-being of vulnerable children but also a tax-deductible contribution to a cause that transcends individual lives.