ABLECHILD: FBI Giving Special Treatment to Crooks’ Mental Health “Expert” Parents

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com and AbleChild– republished with permission.

It’s no surprise that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seems to have ignored the glaring mental health component within the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and the murder and injuries of Trump rally attendees, considering its refusal to connect mental health “treatment” to any of the mass shootings.

In fact, the recently released report from the FBI regarding what it considered were common factors in mass shootings completely ignored and excluded mental health treatments.

FBI Director Wray’s entire focus is on the alleged shooter testifying before lawmakers that the FBI believes Thomas Mathew Crooks is the lone gunman. However, the FBI, so far, has failed to provide any physical evidence to prove that Thomas Matthew Crooks actually is the lone shooter.

It took the FBI director almost three weeks to give the public the make and model of the weapon allegedly used, an important piece of information it was aware of the evening of the assassination attempt. Why withhold that information for three weeks?

But that does not put the weapon in the hands of Thomas Matthew Crooks. For that to occur, the public will need to see the ballistics, DNA, and fingerprint test results. We’re waiting. Just as mysterious as the missing physical evidence, it is odd to say the least that Crooks family seems to be treated with kid gloves. Why?

Apparently, the FBI was able to locate information about the shooter’s family when it identified the weapon on the AGR building roof. It was registered to Matthew Brian Crooks, a licensed mental health expert in the Commonwealth of PA and Crooks’ mother, Mary, also is a licensed mental health provider.

A photograph of the mother finally was released by FOX News on July 30th after concerns were raised by AbleChild that the public had yet to see the mother of the would-be shooter. It was interesting that nearly three weeks into the criminal investigation, the mother seems to be a ghost.

Why? Ironically, the father, Thomas Brian Crooks, seriously seems to act like he is untouchable. For example, the father of the alleged shooter was asked by a reporter if there was anything he had to say, and Crooks replied “I gotta pee.”

Really? These parents have yet to express any sorrow for the life taken or those injured, and this is what the father finally has to say. Something doesn’t seem right. It seems too cocky. But the oddities don’t end with the father’s heartless remarks.

It is interesting to find out that the mother, wearing dark glasses and using a white cane, appears to be blind which would obviously limit her ability to detect behavioral health changes in people’s faces during mental health sessions and clearly would impact her ability to know what deadly materials her son was compiling in the basement of the family home.

The FBI has repeatedly assured the public that the parents are cooperating with the investigation. So it is of interest that many news reports allege that the father’s salary as a mental health counselor is in the $300,000 ballpark.

If correct, this salary would be unusually high for a mental health expert for that area of the country. The average mental health professional salary for that area is approximately $70,000. So, assuming the mother contributes an equal salary, that still does not equate to the exalted number of three hundred thousand.

Has the FBI inquired about the family’s finances? What, exactly, is the mental health the Crooks are providing? Are they contracted with the Commonwealth of PA? Has the FBI taken a deep dive into Crooks’ mental health practices? Gun parts and precursors aren’t cheap. What is the family’s money flow?

The alleged shooter made minimum wage as a food service employee at the Nursing Home. Has the FBI investigated the son’s finances? And, if the parents are mental health counselors, how, exactly, did their own son fall thru the cracks?

How can the public accept that there reportedly were no mental health issues with the alleged shooter? After three weeks, the public finally got a look at the alleged shooter’s mother who appears to be visually impaired.

One can only wonder how this disability affects her ability to provide mental health services, which would surely require visual components.

One would expect that the visual disability would limit her ability to notice facial expressions of troubling behaviors in clients and, more so, her own son. One would expect the FBI to address this issue with the “cooperating” parents.

The treatment the Crooks are receiving compared to other parents in mass shooting cases is extremely curious. Parents of other shooters have been criminally prosecuted for their failure to provide mental health “treatment” for their children, being sentenced to years in federal prison.

In other instances, the mental health “treatment” provided to the shooter was inadequate and the focus turned to the number of guns found at a residence.

For example, Nancy Lanza was described as non-compliant when she reported adverse side effects of the psychiatric drugs Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza, was prescribed by Yale Child Study Center.

But investigators had no problem describing in great detail every gun and type and quantity of ammunition found in the family home.

Despite knowing that the father and son had numerous weapons in the home, the FBI has yet to provide the details of exactly what weapons, type and quantity of ammunition and any other interesting bomb making supplies.

Why? Why are the Crooks seemingly protected from what usually is standard procedure in mass shooting cases?

The FBI claims the parents are fully cooperating; and the FBI has found no prescription drugs or evidence of mental health “treatment.” The time feels right for the FBI to provide the evidence to support its findings.

Crooks’ parents should have no problem providing all medical records, mental health records, and school records. It certainly seems like the FBI is providing cover for these parents and one has to wonder if the parent’s connection to mental health is playing a role in this very suspect behavior.

The ugly truth is that hiding information isn’t new. As recent as the Tennessee mass shooting at the Covenant school, mental health records have been suppressed only to be leaked long after the shooting.

Only because of the document leaks was the public made aware of Tennessee shooter Audrey Hale’s extraordinary psychiatric drug use, including cocktails of dangerous, even deadly, psychiatric mind-altering drugs.

The crooks appear to be getting off the hook, being handled with kid gloves, while other shooting investigations allowed mental health providers to escape the spotlight and responsibility.

Right now, nothing about this assassination attempt is adding up and the behavior of the mental health expert parents is certainly raising red flags. The FBI needs to start releasing information about the family.

Afterall, so far, the FBI has admitted that the family was Crooks’ close social circle. Well, then the family needs to step up and say something more than “I need to pee.”

Be the Voice for the Voiceless

Every dollar you give is a powerful statement, a resounding declaration that the struggles of these families will no longer be ignored. Your generosity today will echo through generations, ensuring that the rights and well-being of children are fiercely guarded. Don’t let another family navigate this journey alone. Donate now and join us in creating a world where every child’s mind is nurtured, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive. As a 501(c)3 organization, your donation to AbleChild is not only an investment in the well-being of vulnerable children but also a tax-deductible contribution to a cause that transcends individual lives.