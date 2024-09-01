49ers Star Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot During a Robbery Incident in Crime-Ridden San Francisco

Ricky Pearsall, who currently plays as a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League (NFL), is the latest victim of San Francisco’s rampant violent crime.

He was shot during a robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rookie first-round pick, fresh off an impressive college run at Arizona State and Florida, was reportedly targeted for his Rolex watch.

KTVU-FOX 2 journalist reported, “Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot in a robbery attempt over his Rolex watch in downtown San Francisco according to sources. We don’t know his condition.”

Right now San Francisco Police are working an incident in Union Square where 2 people were reportedly shot. It has not been confirmed this is the Pearsall incident. — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) August 31, 2024

Pearsall, who just returned to practice last Monday after missing the majority of training camp with a shoulder injury, was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect is in custody, according to a statement from Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office per NBC News.

BREAKING: 49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery. According to Sup. Peskin’s office, the suspect is in custody and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command. More to come. @nbcbayarea — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 31, 2024

A witness captured video of Ricky Pearsall walking towards an ambulance after police reported he was shot near Union Square.

Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/luhulILUQ7 — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) September 1, 2024

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released the following statement:

This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot. SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time. We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them.