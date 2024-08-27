27-Year-Old Football Player Dies After Sudden Collapse During Match

27-year-old footballer Juan Izquierdo has tragically passed away just days after collapsing during a match in Brazil.

The tragic news was confirmed by his Uruguayan club, Nacional.

“It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. RIP. Juan, you will be with us forever,” Nacional announced on X.

Con el más profundo dolor e impacto en nuestros corazones, el Club Nacional de Football comunica el fallecimiento de nuestro querido jugador Juan Izquierdo. Expresamos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a su familia, amigos, colegas y allegados. Todo Nacional está de luto por… pic.twitter.com/mYU28mqw6m — Nacional (@Nacional) August 28, 2024

Izquierdo collapsed on the field last Thursday during a Copa Libertadores match at São Paulo’s Morumbi Stadium, according to ESPN.

He was immediately rushed to Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, where he was placed under intensive care.

“Patient Juan Manuel Izquierdo Viana was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on August 22, 2024, at 8:55 p.m., in cardiac arrest, of undetermined onset, secondary to an arrhythmia,” according to the update provided by the hospital.

“The hospital immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, including a defibrillation procedure, and the patient regained spontaneous circulation. Since then, Juan has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, sedated, on mechanical ventilation and under neurological intensive care.”

On the next day, Nacional provided another update, stating, “According to information provided by the attending physicians at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, Juan’s cardiac arrhythmia is stable. He remains sedated in the ICU, where he will continue to be observed for at least the next 72 hours.”

Despite initial reports that he was in a stable condition, his health took a turn for the worse.

“Patient Juan Manuel Izquierdo underwent new tests this Sunday, August 25. The evaluation showed a progression of brain involvement and an increase in intracranial pressure. Juan remains in neurological intensive care, dependent on mechanical ventilation,” according to the update last weekend.

The hospital released a statement late Tuesday revealing that Izquierdo had suffered “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.”

ESPN reported: