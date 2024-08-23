“A 2,000 Year Old Relic”: Researchers Date ‘Shroud of Turin’ to Time of Christ With Groundbreaking Blood & X-Ray Analysis

Guest post by Miriam Judith.

A potentially historic new study has been published in the journal Heritage, placing the biblical mystery that is the Shroud of Turin at the center of controversy once again.

The ancient fabric, also known as the ‘Holy Shroud,’ first emerged in the 15th century and has since been revered by many Christians as the burial cloth that Jesus Christ was wrapped in following his crucifixion.

Imprinted on the linen shroud is the silhouette of a man, who appears to have been subject to the same brutal crucifixion process as Jesus of Nazareth, leading many to believe for centuries that the man on the cloth is Christ Himself.

Previous research seemed to discredit the claims when scientists in the 1980s used carbon dating technology that estimated that the cloth was manufactured during the Middle Ages – much later than the crucifixion and burial of Christ.

However, a new study that was released by Italian scientists suggests that the cloth was likely manufactured approximately 2,000 years ago. If true, this would date it to when Christ walked on earth and could potentially validate previous claims that science had apparently ‘debunked’ decades ago.

In the study, researchers used an X-ray scattering technique to determine that the fabric may have actually been manufactured over 20 centuries ago, stating that they believe the materials were preserved largely due to Europe’s low temperatures. Nevertheless, the latter point needs to be true to confirm their findings. It isn’t much of a stretch, but it also isn’t one hundred percent conclusive.

From the study, titled ‘X-ray Dating of a Turin Shroud’s Linen Sample:’

“On a sample of the Turin Shroud (TS), we applied a new method for dating ancient linen threads by inspecting their structural degradation by means of Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering (WAXS)… We obtained one-dimensional integrated WAXS data profiles for the TS sample, which were fully compatible with the analogous measurements obtained on a linen sample whose dating, according to historical records, is 55–74 AD, Siege of Masada (Israel). The degree of natural aging of the cellulose that constitutes the linen of the investigated sample, obtained by X-ray analysis, showed that the TS fabric is much older than the seven centuries proposed by the 1988 radiocarbon dating. The experimental results are compatible with the hypothesis that the TS is a 2000-year-old relic, as supposed by Christian tradition, under the condition that it was kept at suitable levels of average secular temperature—20.0–22.5 °C—and correlated relative humidity—75–55%—for 13 centuries of unknown history, in addition to the seven centuries of known history in Europe.”

Using AI to process the new x-ray analysis, a hyper-realistic image of what Christ would have looked like if the cloth was indeed what he was buried in over 2,000 years ago was produced. It immediately went viral online, racking up millions of views.

Furthermore, another recent discovery also backed up the study’s conclusions.

In a separate analysis from an engineer at the University of Padua in Italy, the researcher was able to analyze a previous sample of the cloth, discovering that the materials found within it were typical in ancient Jerusalem rather than Europe, where it is believed to have originated from as a forgery. According to the University of Padua professor, Guilin Fanti, there are also several features imprinted on the shroud that support the claim of it being Christ’s original burial cloth.

He found that the features in the silhouette are strikingly similar to the physical representation of Christ on Byzantine coins. In addition, the analyzed particles have been confirmed by Fanti to be human blood containing two different blood types.

“I would refer to Type A blood as that which came out of the corpse and therefore postmortem blood; it consists of microcytes which indicate the respiratory suffering of Jesus on the cross,” Fanti told the DailyMail.

“Type B consists of coagulated blood crusts probably formed when Jesus was on the cross or ascended Calvary,” he continued.

The new evidence is a stark contrast to previous studies claiming that the Holy Shroud is a fake that originated hundreds of years after Christ’s crucifixion. The information that has recently been discovered has caused a centuries-long debate to re-emerge regarding the origin of the burial cloth.

This reality incentivizes examination of the relationship between faith and science, particularly from a Christian perspective. Contrary to the popular notion that science provides the definitive answers to life’s biggest questions, the pursuit of knowledge itself is an endeavor that hinges on faith. Just as one must trust in scientific methodologies and the interpretations of scientists, so too must individuals rely on faith to grasp the tenets of any belief system, including Christianity.

Regardless of the scientific discoveries, throughout scripture, we find numerous references to the supremacy of faith over the wisdom of the world. In 1 Corinthians 1:25, the Apostle Paul writes, “For the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men.”

Moreover, the Bible encourages believers to stand firm in their faith even when confronted with conflicting views. Romans 12:2 challenges Christians not to conform to the patterns of this world, which often include an uncritical reverence for scientific authority, but rather to be transformed by the renewing of their minds in submission to the knowledge that is provided by God.

In an age defined by skepticism and uncertainty, Christians can take comfort in the knowledge that their beliefs do not need to be validated by the latest scientific discoveries. Instead, they can rest assured in the truth of Scripture and the unwavering nature of God’s promises.

While we shouldn’t look to scientific studies to confirm our faith in Jesus Christ, it’s nice when the results substantiate our beliefs.