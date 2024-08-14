14-Year-Old Alabama High School Football Player Collapses and Dies During Practice

Semaj Wilkins, a freshman and varsity football player at New Brockton High School in Alabama, tragically passed away on Tuesday afternoon after collapsing during a routine football practice. He was only 14.

According to Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham, Semaj was participating in drills when he suffered a medical emergency.

Despite immediate medical attention and transport to Medical Center Enterprise, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, WSAZ3 reported.

“While additional details will be released later, I am asking the community to continue to be in prayer for his family, his teammates, his coaches, and all effected by the tragic loss of Mr. Wilkins,” Woodham said.

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb expressed the district’s grief in a public statement via 1819 News:

“Our Coffee County School System family is grieving the loss of a New Brockton High School freshman who passed away after a medical emergency late this afternoon. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation, and the Coffee County School System will fully cooperate with both agencies. Starting tomorrow, we will have our crisis response team which includes counselors, pastors, and other support staff available at New Brockton High School to provide support for the family, friends, classmates, teachers, and other school staff. Our hearts are broken for the family’s loss and our prayers are with them as they mourn. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and New Brockton Police Department have launched a routine joint investigation into the incident.

Friends and families have taken to social media to pay tribute to Wilkins.

Wilkin’s mother, Lotoya Bethea, wrote on Facebook, “God, I thank you for another day, but waking up to the reality that Semaj Wilkins, my other son, as Regina Regena Johnson-Adams and I always say, is truly gone to be with the Lord is just not registering. My heart and soul cry out for these young people. So many are hurting right now, and we must pray and embrace these children. My son, Isaiha, had a very restless night, but this too shall pass, and we will understand it better by and by. To all of the family, my prayers are with you, and we will get through this with God on our side. Thank you, Lord, for the years you gave us with him. Take your rest now, baby. I love you, Semaj.”

“Thank you all the EMS and Rescue staff yesterday who tried to save my nephew’s life on the field. Thank you, coach, for calling me asap when the tragedy occurred. I dropped and ran to the field, praying that he was ok, but God had other plans, I would like to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the family support at the New Brockton High School. When I tell you that Gamecock Nation showed up they definitely did all my boy wanted to be was a Gamecock!. I’m not good, but I have to be for my sister. We will be taking visitation at 803 Dixie Dr., Enterprise Alabama,” said Wilkin’s aunt, LaSandra Flowers-Robinson.