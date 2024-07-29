You Can’t Make This Up: Secretary Blinken Condemns Election Fraud in Venezuela While Turning a Blind Eye to the 2020 Election Fraud in the U.S.

In a stunning display of hypocrisy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has joined forces with Latin American leaders to condemn alleged election fraud in Venezuela, all while conveniently ignoring the mounting evidence and concerns surrounding the integrity of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Gateway Hispanic reported:

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced tonight that President Nicolás Maduro was the winner of Sunday’s election, while opposition leaders in the race denounced serious irregularities in the counting process. Shortly after the results were announced, Maduro thanked God for the results in his first remarks. “Thank you for giving this victory to the people who deserve it,” he proclaimed, emphasizing that “we were not born on the day of the cowards, of the lukewarm, of the faint-hearted; we were born on the day the liberator gave birth to this nation.” Maria Corina Machado rejected Maduro’s victory and declared that Edmundo Gonzalez was the new president of Venezuela. Machado claimed that with 40% of the votes in his possession, Gonzalez had won with 70% of the votes, 40 percentage points ahead of Maduro. “This is the truth,” she stressed. “We want to tell all Venezuelans in Venezuela and the entire world” that Gonzalez was victorious, said Machado, who led Gonzalez’s campaign after being barred from the election due to a 15-year political ban. “We have won in every state in the country.” Edmundo González, a former diplomat who had never run for office, joined in the rejection of the results announced by the CNE: “Our fight continues and we will not rest until the will of the Venezuelan people is respected,” he declared. González added that electoral rules were violated in these elections and demanded that the electoral authorities present all the ballots cast by the voting machines to verify the counting data.

During a recent summit in Japan focused on regional security and democracy, Blinken criticized the Venezuelan government for its electoral practices and urged international support for free and fair elections.

“I want to speak quickly to the elections that just took place in Venezuela. We applaud the Venezuelan people for their participation in the July 28 presidential election,” said Blinken.

“We commend their courage and commitment to democracy in the face of repression and in the face of adversity. We’ve seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan Electoral Commission. We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.

“It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay, and that the electoral authorities publish the detailed tabulation of votes. The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly,” he added.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Blinken said the United States has “serious concerns” about the results announced by Venezuela’s electoral authority declaring President Nicolás Maduro had won a third term, stating they do not reflect the votes of the people. As much as I agree with his statement I… pic.twitter.com/JhkEEl5Teg — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 29, 2024

While it is vital to call out authoritarian practices abroad, one cannot help but notice the irony of his silence regarding the widespread irregularities during the 2020 election cycle in the United States.

Many Republicans have long argued that the 2020 election was marred by significant irregularities, citing issues such as last-minute changes to voting procedures, questionable mail-in ballot practices, and allegations of voter fraud.

Despite numerous investigations and audits confirming these concerns, Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have dismissed them as “baseless” or “unfounded.”

Secretary Blinken has joined a growing chorus of Latin American leaders in condemning Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Gateway Hispanic reported:

Chilean President Gabriel Boric was one of the first to react to the CNE data declaring Maduro the winner, stating: “From Chile, we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.” He questioned the credibility of the Maduro regime, demanding “total transparency of the ballots and the process” and the participation of “impartial international observers” to verify the results. The Costa Rican government said in a statement that it “categorically” repudiates the proclamation of Maduro as president of Venezuela, considering it “fraudulent.” It added that it will work with democratic governments on the continent and international organizations to ensure that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said in X that Venezuela “deserves transparent and precise results that reflect the will of its people.” In addition, the Peruvian government joined in the criticism, with its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier González-Olaechea, saying on the same platform that “in light of the very serious official announcements by the Venezuelan electoral authorities, the immediate recall for consultations of the Peruvian ambassador accredited in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been ordered.” Trending: Has Kamala Harris Already Made Her VP Choice? Mark Halperin, Who Broke the News of Biden Dropping Out, Posts a Tweet That is Raising Eyebrows Argentine President Javier Milei said on his social media platform that his country would not recognize a “fraud” and that the world was waiting for the recognition of “defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death.”

The Gateway Hispanic also reported that among the expressions of support for Maduro, Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that today “the dignity and courage of the Venezuelan people triumphed over pressure and manipulation” and congratulated Maduro on “this historic victory.”

Similarly, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, known for her close ties to the region’s narcotics regimes, endorsed Maduro’s fraud: “Our special congratulations and democratic, socialist, and revolutionary greetings to Nicolás Maduro and the brave people of Venezuela for their undeniable victory.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Maduro, stating, “I am confident that your activities at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all directions.”