“Yo. Trump is a Gangsta! He’s Teflon Don! ” RNC Interview With Rapper Forgiato Blow! VIDEO!

Recording Artist Forgiato Blow spoke with The Gateway Pundit at the Republican National Convention about President Trump’s “Gangsta Status” after Trump was shot in a failed assassination attempt last Saturday.

“He’s a gangster,” said Blow. “Trump a gangster. I met a lot of gangsters in my life. They hear that gun go off, they run and they’re out of there. ‘We’ve got to go.’ Trump stood right there, put his shoes on, blood dripping down his face, you know what I’m saying?”

Cara: You mentioned that you weren’t at the rally with the assassination attempt. What are your thoughts on the assassination attempt?

Forgiato Blow: I got a brand new song that just came out today called Teflon Trump. Look, man, Teflon, anything they’re trying to do to Trump, he keeps winning. He keeps fighting through it. I mean, look, they’re trying to get him off ballots. They’re trying to indict him. They’re trying to take his money. They’re trying to lock him up. They’re trying to blame him for January 6th. Now they’re trying to kill him at his own rallies, you know what I mean? Like, what’s next? I don’t know what’s next. They’re going to do whatever they can do to try to keep him and, you know, push him away from his goals, his dreams, his aspirations. But he’s so far focused and gone to what’s going on, I don’t think nothing can stop him.

Cara: What were your thoughts on the way he kind of reacted to getting hit with a bullet?

Forgiato Blow: He’s a gangster. Trump, a gangster. I met a lot of gangsters in my life. They hear that gun go off, they run and they’re out of there. ‘We’ve got to go.’ Trump stood right there, put his shoes on, blood dripping down his face, you know what I’m saying? And, you know, a lot of people out here don’t like Donald Trump, but I think that won over a lot of men in the world, a lot of women in the world who didn’t like him. Like, look, what does this guy continue to keep fighting this fight for? He has so much passion, but he’s fighting it for us. The passion’s for us. It’s for your kids. It’s for your family. It’s for your money. It’s for your, you know, your life. It’s your dreams. He’s already a made man. He doesn’t need to do this anymore. Trump can just go retire. He’s fighting for us.

Cara: On Twitter, there’s a lot of videos of a lot of people, sort of a lot of minorities, really, even more than before, if that’s possible, saying they support Trump because of the way he reacted, the way he fell and he jumped back up after that bullet.

Forgiato Blow: Well, yeah, I mean, you hit it right on the head. I mean, the African-American community is in with Trump 1,000 percent like they were in 2016. 2020, they ran with this narrative that he’s racist, and I blame the fake news for that. You know, it’s like the shootings and stuff like that. The media has a lot to do with that, too, because they can put out whatever they want to put out about Donald Trump. If it’s not real, or if it’s fake, that’s one of your old kids who lost his life. You know, he might have read something that wasn’t even true about Donald Trump. You never know. There are so many people out here that I talk to, you know; I even bring up Joe Biden. I’m like, well, he’s been in politics forever. They’re like, well, he just came in after Trump. I’m like, no, he was Obama’s VP. They don’t even know this type of stuff, you know, and people need to get more educated on what’s going on out here. But I think, you know, obviously getting indicted was a big thing for Trump. They brought the hood out, they brought the streets out; people being like, ‘Yo, Trump’s a gangster.’ “

Speaking of bad-ass celebrities, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and UFC owner Dana White will appear tonight at the RNC Convention as Trump-a-mania runs more wild than ever before.

