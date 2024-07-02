“Yeah Girl, I’m Out in These Streets” – Kamala Harris Roasted For Painfully Awkward Interview with BET Host (VIDEO)

by

So much cringe.

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) and it was a total train wreck.

According to a new CBS News poll, 72% of registered voters want Joe Biden replaced after last week’s debate.

Biden totally bombed last week during the presidential debate. The whole world finally saw that Joe Biden is suffering from dementia.

The Biden Camp is on fire so they thought it would be a great idea to send Kamala Harris out there to save the day.

And this is the result…

Kamala Harris mustered a bizarre accent during her painfully awkward interview with BET host Taraji Henson.

“Yeah, girl, I’m out here in these streets… The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, they not like us,” Kamala Harris said.

This is the Biden campaign’s pitch to black voters.

She’s a heartbeat away from the presidency. Let that sink in.

WATCH:

The reaction was brutal.

