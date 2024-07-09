WWIII Watch: China and Belarus Hold Joint Military Exercises Near Border with Poland and Ukraine (VIDEO)

by
China and Belarus are holding joint military drills near the border with Ukraine and Poland.

Thanks Joe Biden!
It appears the lines are being drawn and the alliances are taking shape for the great global conflict that is taking shape.

This never would be happening under a Trump administration.

China and Belarus are holding military exercises near the Polish and Ukrainian border. The military exercises started on Monday and will include counter-terrorism missions. They are expected to last 11 days.

Via CNN.

The 11-day exercise started on Monday. China says the event will include hostage rescue operations and counter-terrorism missions. Belarus has been one of Russia’s key allies in the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. Russia used Belarus as a launching pad for some of its troops when it launched the invasion in 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the final day of a two-day visit to Russia. It’s the first time he’s been in the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Modi is set to attend official talks at the Kremlin today. Discussions, his office says, will further cement the two nations strategic partnership. Ivan Watson joins me from Hong Kong.

Via Midnight Rider.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.