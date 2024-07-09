WWIII Watch: China and Belarus Hold Joint Military Exercises Near Border with Poland and Ukraine (VIDEO)

Thanks Joe Biden!

It appears the lines are being drawn and the alliances are taking shape for the great global conflict that is taking shape.

This never would be happening under a Trump administration.

China and Belarus are holding military exercises near the Polish and Ukrainian border. The military exercises started on Monday and will include counter-terrorism missions. They are expected to last 11 days.

The 11-day exercise started on Monday. China says the event will include hostage rescue operations and counter-terrorism missions. Belarus has been one of Russia’s key allies in the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. Russia used Belarus as a launching pad for some of its troops when it launched the invasion in 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the final day of a two-day visit to Russia. It’s the first time he’s been in the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Modi is set to attend official talks at the Kremlin today. Discussions, his office says, will further cement the two nations strategic partnership. Ivan Watson joins me from Hong Kong.

