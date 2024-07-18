WWII D-Day Veteran Brings the House Down at RNC Saying He Would Reenlist if Trump Was Commander in Chief Again (VIDEO)

A WWII veteran who was there on D-Day named William Pekrul spoke at the Republican National Convention tonight and got a lot of love from the crowd.

Pekrul received numerous rounds of applause during his speech as he described being there to witness the horror of the Nazi death camps and how he kissed the ground when he came home to America.

At one point, he suggested that if Donald Trump was commander in chief again, that he would reenlist. The crowd went absolutely wild.

Watch clips of his speech below:

98-year-old WWII veteran and father of 11 children Sgt. William Pekrul speaks more coherently than Joe Biden at the RNC: "America, people say, America is an idea. But I believe that America is much more than that. America is our home." pic.twitter.com/91r5ArMAlK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2024

Moving speech from a WW2 veteran at the RNC: "It hurts my heart to see what our current president and vice president have done to the country I love so well. America, people say, is an idea. But I believe America is much more than that. America is our home." pic.twitter.com/rnPKknuSak — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 18, 2024

98-year-old D-Day veteran Sgt. William Pekrul says to Donald Trump: "With President Trump back as Commander in Chief, I would go back and re-enlist today and I would storm whatever beach my country needs me to." pic.twitter.com/YX1PYEUusv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2024

The 98 year old WW2 veteran on stage looks younger and sounds sharper than Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/vhxwjR10vf — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 18, 2024

WW2 Veteran Bill Pekrul: "With President Trump back as Commander-in-Chief, I would go back to re-enlist today." pic.twitter.com/8FV78Y9j8Q — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 18, 2024

It's hard not to get emotional watching a WW2 veteran speak. We have fallen so far. We need to honor them and their sacrifice. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) July 18, 2024

Do you think there will be any WWII D-Day veterans speaking at the Democrat convention in August?