WWII D-Day Veteran Brings the House Down at RNC Saying He Would Reenlist if Trump Was Commander in Chief Again (VIDEO)

A WWII veteran who was there on D-Day named William Pekrul spoke at the Republican National Convention tonight and got a lot of love from the crowd.

Pekrul received numerous rounds of applause during his speech as he described being there to witness the horror of the Nazi death camps and how he kissed the ground when he came home to America.

At one point, he suggested that if Donald Trump was commander in chief again, that he would reenlist. The crowd went absolutely wild.

Watch clips of his speech below:

Do you think there will be any WWII D-Day veterans speaking at the Democrat convention in August?

