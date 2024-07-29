WW3 WATCH: Turkey’s Erdogan Suggests Invading Israel to Help Palestinians, Says ‘There Is No Reason Not To Do It’

Turkish strongman Reccip Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that he could invade Israel in order to protect the rights of Palestinians suffering under the country’s war against Hamas.

Addressing members of his ruling Justice and Development Party in the Black Sea city of Rize where he grew up, Erdogan appeared to threaten the possibility of military action against the Israeli state.

“We should be very strong, so that Israel cannot do this stuff to Palestine,” Erdogan said.

“Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we can do similar to them,” he continued, a reference to his invasion of neighboring Armenia back in 2021.

“There is no reason not to do it,” he added. “We must be strong to take these steps.”

Erdogan has long been a staunch opponent of Israel, accusing its military of genocide in Gaza. He has previously compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and described him as both a “psychopath” and a “vampire.”

Turkey broke off all diplomatic relations with Israel in the early months of the war and has also halted all trade with its Middle Eastern neighbor.

However, Erdogan has never previously gone so far as to propose a military intervention, a move that would inevitably escalate diplomatic tensions and may even lead to a third world war.

Posting on the X platform after his remarks, Turkey’s communications minister Fahrettin Altun attempted to play down Erdogan’s remarks, claiming that his boss had “devoted his life to fighting injustice and cruelty.”

“Our message to Israel is clear: Stop the genocide and accept Palestinian sovereignty if you want lasting peace and security,” he wrote.

“The Israeli leaders are condemning their own people to perpetual war,” he continued. “Their attempts to hide this fact by manipulating public opinion will not work. You cannot hide your war crimes by targeting our leader.”