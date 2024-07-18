WOW! Republican Senators John Barrasso and Marsha Blackburn Confront Secret Service Director at RNC and Chase Her Out of the Building Demanding Answers! (VIDEO)

This was a surreal and amazing incident that unfolded tonight at the Republican National Convention.

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, was confronted by Republican senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who were demanding answers about the failure of the Secret Service to protect Donald Trump.

Kim Cheatle tried to run away but the senators chased after her, demanding answers.

This is just stunning. Watch below:

BREAKING: U.S. Senators chase down USSS director Kimberly Cheatle in Milwaukee at the RNC. The footage below was shared by Senator Marsha Blackburn. The mad rush came just after the House Oversight and Accountability Committee issued a subpoena, demanding that Cheatle appear… pic.twitter.com/bClTZ2o2Z2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2024

“We’re going with you” “Don’t walk away from us” GOP Sens. Blackburn, Barrasso and others confront Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/irPjONSjoR — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) July 18, 2024

The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/PNFF11v00Q — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 18, 2024

These Republican senators deserve credit for showing such backbone.

Cheatle needs to resign or be fired, now.