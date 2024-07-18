WOW! Republican Senators John Barrasso and Marsha Blackburn Confront Secret Service Director at RNC and Chase Her Out of the Building Demanding Answers! (VIDEO)

by

This was a surreal and amazing incident that unfolded tonight at the Republican National Convention.

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, was confronted by Republican senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who were demanding answers about the failure of the Secret Service to protect Donald Trump.

Kim Cheatle tried to run away but the senators chased after her, demanding answers.

This is just stunning. Watch below:

These Republican senators deserve credit for showing such backbone.

Cheatle needs to resign or be fired, now.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

