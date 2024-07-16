Wife of Trump’s VP Pick Resigns From Her Law Firm Within Minutes of The Announcement

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has left her job as a corporate litigator at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a prestigious law firm in San Francisco.

Shortly after former President Donald Trump revealed on Monday his decision to add J.D. to his ticket for the upcoming presidential election in November, Usha’s online biography vanished from the company’s website.

SFGATE reports,

When SFGATE asked the company why her bio was removed, Sara Rosenblit, a spokesperson for the firm, said in a statement that Usha is leaving Munger, Tolles & Olson. “Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm,” the statement said. “Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career.” Usha Vance confirmed that she will be stepping aside in a separate statement to SFGATE. “In light of today’s news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family,” she said. “I am forever grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Munger and for the excellent colleagues and friends I’ve worked with over the years.”

During her time at the firm, Usha practiced complex litigation and appeals in many sectors, including higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology, including semiconductors, in its San Francisco and Washington, D.C. offices.

Their Hindu faith made her parents great, says Usha Vance. These increasing mentions of Hinduism in MSM may seem trite, but positive mentions are critical for minority communities like ours.pic.twitter.com/AckfcIkAxE — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) June 27, 2024