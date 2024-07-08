“Why Are You Screaming at Me?” Jill Biden Snaps at Reporter Asking About Calls For Her Husband to Drop Out of 2024 Race (VIDEO)

Nurse Jill was out campaigning on Monday while her invalid husband stayed home.

Jill Biden hit the campaign trail and will visit Wilmington, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida and Columbus, Georgia.

Jill Biden showed she has no self-awareness during one her campaign speeches.

“You deserve a commander-in-chief who serves with integrity and wisdom and character!” Nurse Jill shouted during a stump speech.

Reporters asked Jill Biden about calls for her husband to drop out of the race.

Top Democrats are calling for Biden to drop out following his poor debate performance.

Jill Biden is clinging to power.

“Dr. Biden, do you have a message to House Democrats who are calling for your husband to drop out of the race?” a reporter shouted at Jill Biden as she walked out of a coffee shop.

A frustrated Jill Biden snapped at the reporter.

“Why are you screaming at me? You know me. Don’t scream at me, just let me talk,” Jill Biden said.

