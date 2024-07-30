White House Doubles Down on Biden’s “Dead on Arrival” Threat Against Speaker Johnson (VIDEO)

The White House on Tuesday doubled down on Biden’s “dead on arrival” threat against House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Joe Biden landed in Austin, Texas on Monday afternoon ahead of remarks at the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library.

Reporters shouted questions as Biden stood on the tarmac.

One reporter asked Joe Biden about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s “dead on arrival” comment about his push to reform the US Supreme Court.

Joe Biden proposed a radical overhaul to the US Supreme Court – an equal and separate branch of government.

Biden and Harris want to expand and pack the Supreme Court with radical Marxists.

Speaker Johnson blasted Joe Biden and said, “This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House.”

A reporter asked Joe Biden about Speaker Johnson’s comment.

Biden appeared to threaten Speaker Johnson.

“Speaker Johnson said it’s dead on arrival,” a reporter said to Biden.

Biden replied, “That’s what he is.”

The reporter asked for clarification: “That he is?”

Biden hit Johnson with a threat: “He is. Dead on arrival.”

WATCH:

President Biden was just asked on the tarmac about Speaker Johnson calling his Supreme Court reform “dead on arrival.” “That’s what he is,” Biden said. Asked for clarification, a reporter shouted, “That he is?” Biden responded: “He is. Dead on arrival.” pic.twitter.com/kEOV2y21Yi — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 29, 2024

What did Biden mean when he said SpeakerJohnson is “dead on arrival”?

“I would just refer you to the president himself,” Karine Jean-Pierre.

The reporter pressed KJP: “So he misspoke?”

“I don’t think he misspoke,” KJP said.

Way to tone down the violent rhetoric just weeks after Trump was almost assassinated!

WATCH: