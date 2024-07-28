Where’s Border Czar Kamala Harris? Three Palestinian Terror Suspects Cross the Southern Border Illegally Before Getting Caught

America’s border czar is missing in action as terrorists invade America.

The New York Post has exclusively reported that three dangerous Palestinian terrorists illegally crossed the southern border earlier this month before finally getting caught.

The outlet revealed that one of the terrorists had “salacious photos” on their phone, including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle.

In addition to the Palestinians, federal authorities also captured an illegal from Turkey with suspected ties to terror groups. These illegals were part of a group of dozens who turned themselves into border agents at the San Diego sector of the U.S.-Mexican border, according to the Post.

Authorities have transferred the terrorists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force “investigates” their cases. It is unknown at this point which terrorist organization the three Palestinian invaders are affiliated with.

Border Patrol agents spoke to the Post Sunday about the impossible challenges they face thanks to Harris’s dereliction of duty. They explained they have no way of thoroughly vetting immigrants from across the globe, especially in San Diego.

This is because they are only able to access US terror watchlists and other American resources to determine terror threats. The Post notes border agents do not have access to terror or criminal databases from other countries.

One border agent told the outlet on the condition of anonymity that he has “probably” let terrorist slip into America due to having his hands tied.

“Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t, and it kind of sucks,” he said.

“I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists,” the border agent added. “And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment from the Post.

Given the Biden regime’s reckless open borders policy, it is a miracle America has not been hit with another terrorist attack resembling 9/11.

But make no mistake, one is inevitable unless Donald Trump returns to the White House and shuts down the border.