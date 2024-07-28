“What the Hell Have YOU Done to Question OUR Loyalty to the United States of America?”: J.D. Vance Scorches Kamala Harris at Trump Rally in St. Cloud, MN (Video)

In remarks Saturday evening at President Trump’s campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Trump’s running mate Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio scorched presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris for questioning his and Trump’s loyalty, saying, “What the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?”

When Trump announced Vance as his running mate, Harris (who was still Joe Biden’s running mate) posted a video on July 17 saying Vance would not be loyalty to the country, just loyal to Trump:

“Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: J.D. Vance. He will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country. If elected, he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: J.D. Vance. He will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country. If elected, he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term. We’re not going to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/z4UKczVdbv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 17, 2024

Vance has responded to Harris’ disloyalty charge at several rallies since then, but tonight’s response was ferocious, with the capacity crowd at the up to 7,000 seat Herb Brooks National Hockey Center loudly cheering Vance.

Video posted by RSBN:

“What the hell have YOU done to question OUR loyalty to the United States of America?” — JD Vance to Kamala Harris in St. Cloud, MN pic.twitter.com/C7VFfV8jgK — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 27, 2024

“I saw the other day, Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That’s the word she used, “loyalty.” And it’s an interesting word (Semper fi), loyalty. Because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border. And I’d like to ask the vice president what she has done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country. So my question to Kamala Harris is, “What the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?” And the answer my friends is, nothing. So let’s send a message to the media. Let’s send a message to Kamala Harris. Let’s send a message to every hard working patriot from Minnesota, across the country, we are ready to have President Donald J. Trump back and we’re gonna work our tails off to make sure it happens. God bless you all! Thank you. And thank you for having me, Minnesota, a great state!”

Video taken outside the Brooks Center shows a large overflow crowd listening to Vance’s remarks:

Overflow crowd outside the #MAGA rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota! Many more left when they learned the arena was full. Minnesotans for Trump! pic.twitter.com/azUsuoauvM — Janet (@JanetG988) July 28, 2024

Vance opened his remarks speaking about the deadly attack on Israel by Hezbollah earlier Saturday: