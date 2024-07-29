“Weird Look!” – Lefty Reporters Fume After Harris Campaign Blocks Them From Talking to Pennsylvania Voters at Rally

The Kamala Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters at an event with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro amid the Veep buzz.

Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer are campaigning for Kamala Harris at the Wissahickon High School auditorium on Monday.

Just look at that line!

VIDEO:

The enthusiasm in the tiny high school gym is just off the charts!

WATCH:

After stealing all of Joe Biden’s delegates, the Harris camp is now blocking the press from interviewing voters.

This is what ‘saving democracy’ looks like according to the Democrat party.

According to lefty reporters, the Harris camp is not allowing the press to speak with Pennsylvania voters!

Per a reporter for the Associated Press: Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters outside the press pen here at Whitmer/Shapiro event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

A HuffPost reporter fumed after she was blocked from being able to mingle with voters.

“Weird look!” she said.

Harris campaign aide said reporters are being blocked due to a safety protocol.

Update: Some reporters are now able to mingle in the gym after pushback!

