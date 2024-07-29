“Weird Look!” – Lefty Reporters Fume After Harris Campaign Blocks Them From Talking to Pennsylvania Voters at Rally

The Kamala Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters at an event with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro amid the Veep buzz.

Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer are campaigning for Kamala Harris at the Wissahickon High School auditorium on Monday.

Just look at that line!

VIDEO:

Line of Kamala Harris supporters getting ready for Gov Josh Shapiro and MI Gov Gretchen Whitmer to hold a rally in Montgomery County pic.twitter.com/9dUqnwmu39 — Sean Kitchen (@pennslinger) July 29, 2024

The enthusiasm in the tiny high school gym is just off the charts!

WATCH:

Hundreds are filling up the Wissahickon High School auditorium for Gov Josh Shapiro and MI Gov Gretchen Whitmer campaigning for Kamala Harris. Up to 1,000 are expected to attend tonight's rally in the Philly suburbs. pic.twitter.com/PDG1NT3gmh — Sean Kitchen (@pennslinger) July 29, 2024

After stealing all of Joe Biden’s delegates, the Harris camp is now blocking the press from interviewing voters.

This is what ‘saving democracy’ looks like according to the Democrat party.

According to lefty reporters, the Harris camp is not allowing the press to speak with Pennsylvania voters!

Per a reporter for the Associated Press: Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters outside the press pen here at Whitmer/Shapiro event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters outside the press pen here at Whitmer/Shapiro event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 29, 2024

A HuffPost reporter fumed after she was blocked from being able to mingle with voters.

“Weird look!” she said.

Haven’t been to a Dem rally in a minute (so not sure what the recent protocol has been), but reporters at today’s Harris campaign event in Ambler, Pa., fearing Whitmer and Shapiro (and not Harris) aren’t allowed to mingle in the crowd…. 2 hours before the event. Weird look! — Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) July 29, 2024

Harris campaign aide said reporters are being blocked due to a safety protocol.

We’re allowed to talk to people who approach the press pen. Aides have also offered to bring us volunteers — and said we can probably get away with speaking to folks outside the venue. An aide described this as a “safety” protocol that has nothing to do with Trump shooting. — Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) July 29, 2024

Update: Some reporters are now able to mingle in the gym after pushback!