WAYNE ROOT: My Trump VP Pick was JD Vance. Why Did I pick him? How Did I know? Here’s What Makes JD the Perfect Pick to Score a Landslide Victory.

By Wayne Allyn Root

I chose JD Vance as my pick for Trump’s Vice Presidential selection right here at TGP a month ago. See:

I’ve been predicting JD Vance as Trump’s best choice for many months on my TV and radio shows.

Yet today’s pick appears to have caught many experts in the media…and even many MAGA warriors off guard. They don’t understand it. Especially in light of negative quotes from JD about President Trump over the years. Won’t those be used against Trump by the Biden campaign?

So why would I pick JD for Trump’s VP over all the fine choices out there?

Well to me it’s so clear…

First, JD wasn’t just my personal pick, I predicted he’d be Trump’s pick. I’ve gotten to know Trump well over the past decade. I know how he thinks. We’re both in-your-face, street-fighters from New York. Every prediction I’ve ever made about Trump has been correct. I know of no one else in the media batting 1,000% about Trump. I knew Trump would go with JD.

Second, JD is a Marine vet. He’ll be the first US Marine vet to ever serve as Vice President of the United States. Trump already has 80% of military vets. Now he’ll move up to 90%+.

Third, JD is a poor kid from Midwest working-class roots. He has a rare All-American story similar to mine. That’s how he caught my eye. I went from S.O.B. (son of a butcher) on the Bronx borderline to Valedictorian and Columbia University grad. JD went from “poor roots” in Ohio and Pennsylvania to Yale Law Degree and Editor of Yale Law Review.

Stories like this are what prove the greatness of America.

Fourth, JD wrote the exact same book as me, at the exact same time. I gotta like that guy! He thinks exactly like me. It’s actually bizarre…

I wrote “Angry White Male” in early 2016. JD wrote, “Hillbilly Elegy” at the exact same time. Both books were about the hopes, dreams and problems faced by forgotten working class whites in America.

This is exactly how President Trump and the GOP wins the election- it all goes through working class Midwest roots. As I’ve said for months now- if Trump wins Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania- he wins an electoral landslide.

JD Vance will now be assigned one job above all else- campaign 24/7 “boots on the ground” for the next 120 days in the Midwest. Pound home the point that Trump will protect, defend, empower and enrich forgotten working class Americans in the Midwest (and everywhere else).

JD will make the case that President Trump will lower taxes, get rid of taxes on tips, kill job-killing regulations, and bring manufacturing and energy dominance back to America.

Trump is already winning big nationally. As of today, Trump is up by 10 points in the latest polling by The Democracy Institute/Daily Express US. That’s a double-digit lead in the popular vote. That adds up to a massive Electoral landslide for Trump.

Keep in mind, Trump has now built huge leads in key battleground states like Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and my home state of Nevada.

But it’s dead even, or a slight lead for Trump in the three key battleground states that remain- Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. All in the Midwest.

JD Vance was born to speak to these forgotten, left behind, working-class, Midwest voters. He was born like them. He grew up like them. He thinks like them. He is them!

I predict JD will live in the Midwest from now until November 5th. This will lead to a Trump/Vance electoral landslide.

Add in three other bonuses….

JD is young (41 years old). He is telegenic, articulate, and passionate. Trump is the first Republican, certainly in modern history, to be ahead with young voters. JD’s youth and enthusiasm will seal the deal with young voters.

He will also mop the floor with Kamala Harris in the VP debate. Can you imagine? A US Marine turned articulate Yale lawyer vs. a cackling moron, who couldn’t even attract any black support in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary (as the only black person in the race).

Lastly, JD was by far the most MAGA choice for VP. His pick will excite the MAGA base. For the first time in modern history, the base has not been thrown aside for a RINO who stands for nothing as the VP (think Pence, Cheney and Paul Ryan).

Now to the only negative- JD said bad things about Trump several years ago. But that can be a positive. Here are the words that turn lemons into lemonade and can be used as a weapon to win the votes of millions of moderate working-class Democrats and independents…

“Yes, I did not like, or trust Donald Trump. I said some negative and yes, even nasty things. That was many years ago. Just like millions of Americans today, I did not know the real President Trump. My opinion changed because I got to know him personally. I saw his love for America. I witnessed his heart for forgotten working-class Americans. And I saw his results as president. He made America great again. He brought back manufacturing. He made us energy independent. He increased middle class income more than anyone in modern history- with no inflation. He cut taxes for middle-class Americans. We had peace throughout the world. Compare that to the disaster of past four years of Biden. Now you know the alternative. Trust me, Trump is the only choice. I’m sorry I ever doubted him. I was wrong. I’ve learned.”

End of story. Case closed. The only negative becomes a rip, roaring positive.

Trump/Vance wins in a landslide.

