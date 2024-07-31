WAYNE ROOT: Mr. President, Now Is the Time to Combine “No Tax on Tips” with “No Tax on Social Security for Seniors” for the Greatest One-Two Punch Since Mike Tyson!

By Wayne Allyn Root

I’ve campaigned for this idea for over five years now. I’ve written commentaries about it (including right here at TheGatewayPundit). I’ve pitched it to politicians. I’ve screamed from the highest mountains on my TV and radio shows.

And this past Saturday, I made it my #1 story on my “America’s Top Ten Countdown” show on Real America’s Voice TV.

That’s something I’ve never done before in my 100 previous shows. I always make the biggest news story of the week my #1 story. This is the first time I’ve ever pitched one of my ideas as the #1 story in America. But this is the best idea of my life!

I urged President Trump to champion “No Tax on Social Security for Seniors.”

And I believe it’s about to happen. Because this morning, out of the blue, President Trump posted at TruthSocial the following statement (in all caps!)…

“SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY.”

Bingo. Bullseye. Homerun. Now that he’s on board with the greatest idea of my life to push the GOP to adopt “no tax on Social Security for seniors,” it’s time to add it officially to the GOP platform, Mr. President. And to make it an official part of your campaign.

It’s time to start announcing it, and promoting it, and pitching it, at every opportunity- press releases, speeches, rallies, TV ads.

Here’s why this is so important…

First, it goes hand in hand with “NO TAX ON TIPS”- like frick and frack, like Texas and football, like Chevrolet and apple pie. Like the GOP and tax cuts.

From now on, every time you mention “NO TAX ON TIPS” also mention “NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR SENIORS.” They go hand-in-hand.

Second, this will clinch the election, Mr. President. If you thought “no tax on tips” was a great idea because there are 12 million service employees in America, what about 62 million seniors on Social Security?

That’s 62 million potential votes.

That means there are five times more seniors than service employees. 62 million is the biggest voting bloc in America. What senior will vote for higher taxes and less money for themselves, in the middle of the worst inflation in modern history?

Who doesn’t want a raise? You’re giving every senior a raise.

Third, you should do it because it’s fair, and it’s the right thing to do. Seniors worked their whole lives, and were forced at gunpoint (by the IRS) to pay Social Security taxes for 40 years or more. They already paid the tax. Then when they turn 65 or older, they get it back slowly, with no interest after 40 years. And yet our government asks them to pay taxes on it again?

That‘s double taxation without representation.

Big Brother and the IRS kept our money for 40 years without interest and then expects us to pay a tax to get back our own money (slowly)? That’s highway robbery. That’s unfair. That’s not right.

Fourth, this is a no-brainer, because seniors didn’t pay taxes on Social Security benefits until 1983. If it was untaxed until then, why can’t it be untaxed now? Why can’t we go back to the old system?

Who changed it and decided to tax seniors? Joe Biden.

Isn’t that poetic? Joe Biden voted twice to tax Social Security. Once in both 1983 to add the tax, and again in 1993 to increase the taxes on Social Security. No surprise. Joe Biden has been wrong on every issue for half a century in DC.

“Always wrong” Joe is the guy responsible for screwing seniors. And now President Trump can ride the fight to undo Joe’s senior citizen tax all the way back to the White House- to replace Joe.

That’s poetic justice.

Lastly, this idea puts Democrats in a deadly position. Will Democrats oppose the elimination of taxes on Social Security for seniors? Will they admit they want taxes on seniors? Oops, there goes the election.

Now we come to the best part of my plan. How do we pay for it?

Democrats would of course want higher taxes on everyone else to pay for it. They always want to steal more of hard-working taxpayers’ money. And what do they use all these taxes for?

A) Giving hundreds of billions to Ukraine.

B) Spending trillions on open borders and tens of millions of foreign invaders.

C) Welfare and free healthcare for illegal aliens.

D) Hiring 80,000+ new IRS agents to make our lives hell.

So, President Trump please announce you’ll pay for the elimination of this unfair tax on seniors without raising taxes a dime. Instead you’ll cut spending by…

A) Ending all funding of the war in Ukraine (watch how fast the war ends).

B) Securing the border, ending illegal immigration, and deporting 20 plus million illegals.

C) Ending all forms of welfare, free healthcare and government handouts to illegal aliens…

and D) Clawing back the $80 billion for the IRS to hire 80,000+ new IRS agents.

That’s enough spending cuts to not only pay for “no tax on tips” and “no tax on Social Security for seniors,” but you’ll have enough left over to lower income taxes on every American.

The individual tax rate is too damn high.

We should go back to Reagan’s top tax rate of 28%. That produced record tax revenue, and the greatest GDP in modern history. Cutting taxes always creates a booming economy and more tax revenue.

Mr. President please spread the love around. Every American deserves a tax break.

This is how we win the whole enchilada- President Trump goes onto win a landslide, Republicans retake the US Senate and the GOP House expands our lead.

And we have four years to “Make America Great Again.”

