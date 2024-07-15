WAYNE ROOT: I Told You Trump was “The Chosen One.” What’s Happening is Biblical. After the Past 48 Hours, Everyone Understands!

By Wayne Allyn Root

I look at life from a unique perspective: as a true-blue Barry Goldwater/Ronald Reagan conservative patriot since age 3; as a capitalist evangelist who has started dozens of successful businesses; as a blue-collar S.O.B. (son of a butcher) turned Ivy Leaguer; and perhaps most importantly, as a Messianic Jew. I took Jesus Christ as my savior 34 years ago.

Maybe that’s why I saw something in Donald J. Trump that others could not see.

I’ve written and spoken on my TV shows so many times about “The Trump Miracle” and about Trump being “The Chosen One”- chosen by God for this moment.

I even co-wrote the hit song and video about Trump titled, “The Chosen One.” Liberal heads exploded. Many mocked the song. Yet in the past month since it was released, “The Chosen One” has been viewed on TikTok over 680 million times. Who’s laughing now?

Do you believe in miracles? Look at just the past 48 hours…

*Trump avoids assassination by ¼ of an inch. A miracle.

*Trump is endorsed by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk- who has always hated him. Now Elon gives a large donation to Trump’s campaign. Miracle.

*Trump’s classified documents case is dismissed this morning on the first day of the RNC presidential convention. Miracle.

Don’t forget the Supreme Court immunity decision only days ago.

And pay attention to all the Wall Street and Silicon Valley billionaires joining forces with Trump for the first time ever. These are people who always hated and opposed Trump.

The miracles, and angels, and hand of God are all around President Donald J. Trump. Now everyone can see it.

But I am proud to say I saw it first- when few others did…

The day Trump declared for President in June of 2015, when Trump was at 1% in the polls, and many laughed at his chances of winning, Fox News published my commentary titled, “Donald J. Trump is our next President.”

In early 2016, Fox News published my commentary titled, “Christians for Trump” that went viral. I declared Trump was “the chosen one”- hand chosen and sent directly by God to be our warrior, our Biblical-like barbarian, to save both America and Israel.

In 2019 while hosting my popular primetime Newsmax TV show, I created a global firestorm by calling President Trump “the King of the Jews” and “The Chosen One.” Trump thanked me three times the next day on Twitter, then walked onto the White House lawn and proclaimed, “I am the Chosen One.”

In 2023, after all the indictments and persecution of Trump, I wrote multiple commentaries about “The Trump Miracle” and once again branded him as “the Chosen One”- chosen by God to be a warrior to make America great again.

Then a month ago, I partnered with Platinum-selling Christian artist Natasha Owens and her Grammy-nominated team to co-write a song and video about President Trump titled, “The Chosen One.”

Liberal heads exploded across America. Many on the left wrote disturbing hate speech about the song. The vitriol was over the top. It brought out new strains of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Now, 680 million listeners later at TikTok, reaching as high as #29 in the world at the iTunes pop chart, it’s clear the message about Trump being “the Chosen One” is resonating.

By comparison, Natasha Owen’s mega hit “Trump Won and You Know It” went Platinum and it was only listened to 100 million times at TikTok.

Yes, after only one month, “The Chosen One” has received almost 7 times the listeners of a Platinum hit!

After all that occurred the past 48 hours, perhaps you’re starting to understand what’s happening to Trump is supernatural. It’s Biblical. It’s a miracle.

President Trump himself understands. He said today, “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Liberal TV commentator Bill Maher said: “I gotta say this. He’s the luckiest motherf***er that has ever walked the face of the Earth.”

It’s not luck, Bill. It’s the hand of God.

What I’ve said from the first day he came down the Trump Tower escalator is, Trump is touched by God, he has been chosen by God, he is being protected by God.

Trump is like a barbarian in the Bible chosen by God for a special role. He is the perfect man, at the perfect time, in the perfect place, to stop this evil, communist, fascist, government-weaponized, “enemies-from-within” takeover of America.

It’s Trump against the world- the Deep State, DC Swamp, the entire US political establishment, globalist billionaires around the world, our enemies in China, Russia, Iran, and the entire corrupt US justice system.

And with all that, the enemies of Trump and America never stood a chance.

I was reading the Bible this morning and I found the perfect verse that explains the success of Donald Trump…

Isiah 40:30-31

Even the youths shall faint and be weary, And the young men shall utterly fall, But those who wait on the Lord Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.

It’s almost like God created this verse for Donald Trump and this moment in history.

Trump is our energy.

Trump renews our strength.

With Trump, we mount up with wings like eagles.

With Trump we run, we are not weary.

Trump inspires us. Trump gives us hope. Trump gives us confidence in victory. Trump gives us just a touch of arrogance. Maybe God understands that’s exactly what we need right at this last possible moment to save America.

This man is our warrior. This man is our miracle. This man is our “Chosen One.”

