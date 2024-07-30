WAYNE ROOT: The Biggest Gaslighting Scam Yet: Kamala Isn’t Winning. She’s Doing Worse Than Biden. Trump is Winning a Landslide. Here is the Proof.

By Wayne Allyn Root

We have been gaslighted so badly, so many times in past few years, it’s almost impossible to believe. But none has been as absurd as what’s happening right now with the fake news stories and fake polls about Kamala Harris.

Only a couple weeks ago, Democrat leaders were discussing how to dump Kamala from the ticket.

She was that big of an albatross. The most unpopular, unlikeable Vice President in modern history was an anchor on the Democrat Party and yes, even “the Biden brand.”

Only a couple of weeks ago, a crowd of Democrat consultants and donors was debating who the candidate should be. A top Democrat fundraiser actually said to the crowd, Kamala as the presidential candidate would be “more threatening” to swing voters than a dead or comatose Joe Biden. See:

https://www.semafor.com/article/07/03/2024/on-private-call-democrats-weigh-comatose-or-dead-biden-and-alternatives

Only a week ago, the New York Times looked at the pros and cons of every possible Biden replacement and called Kamala Harris “the most unelectable” of any possible Democrat candidate.

And a quick reminder- for the past four years, virtually every poll showed Kamala was the only politician on earth more unpopular than her boss, Joe Biden (the lowest rated president in a century).

Everyone at the top levels of Washington DC agreed Kamala was thoroughly unlikeable, completely incompetent, and dim-witted. That’s a very bad combination.

Keep in mind Kamala was universally hated by even her own staff- 92% of the people working for her as Vice President quit over the past 3 ½ years. Staffers publicly called her “a toxic, soul-destroying bully.” See:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13673913/kamala-harris-soul-destroying-bully.html

If Kamala had a TV show it would be called, “Everyone Hates Kamala.”

But Democrats had no other choice, but to replace Biden with Kamala…and then like magic, poof, the Deep State hit the switch…and their barking seals in the media obeyed instantly…and they all read from the same script…

Suddenly, overnight, out of the blue, they’re all telling us Kamala is popular, well-regarded, and get this- skyrocketing in approval rating, skyrocketing in polls, and in some polls actually leading or tied with Trump? How is this possible?

The answer is, it’s not.

Once again, we’re being gaslighted. Except this time it’s so fantastical, only a complete moron, fool, or delusional patsy would accept what we’re hearing.

If you believe this bullsh—t, I have a bridge to sell you in Las Vegas. Please make your $100,000,000 check out to “Wayne Allyn Root.”

Here’s the proof the polls you’re currently seeing in the mainstream media are total fraud. For years, the most accurate poll in the country has been The Democracy Institute, run by Patrick Basham.

Democracy only polls “likely voters,” as opposed to other biased pollsters (friendly to Democrats) who choose to poll any registered voter who picks up the phone. Up to one third of registered voters are not going to vote. And they skew dramatically Democrat.

These other polls also oversample Democrats. That’s how they have come up with such absurd numbers for Kamala Harris. Of course, if you poll mostly Democrats, you’ll come up with ridiculous fake numbers in favor of the Democrat candidate.

Here are the exact numbers used by Democracy versus other pollsters. Democracy used Democrats +2 for this latest poll. Meaning pollster Basham gives Democrat voters a +2 point edge- the exact number for the 2020 presidential election. Patrick believes the true number today is Democrats +1. But he is always cautious, so he stuck with +2.

But the polls you’re seeing now in the media claiming Kamala is suddenly popular and gaining on Trump, or beating Trump, are using Democrats +6, Democrats +8, and in some cases a ridiculous Democrats +10. This absurd, ridiculous, biased fantasy produces a “Kamala Miracle.” Voila- suddenly, she is popular.

So, what is the truth? What is the real snapshot of this election?

In the latest 100% honest, ethical, accurate Democracy Institute poll, with the electorate at +2 edge for Democrats, Trump is winning by a landslide of 8 points.

I use the word “landslide” because no Republican has won any presidential election by this big a margin since Ronald Reagan- almost half a century ago.

And of course, only the Electoral results matter. If Trump even loses the popular vote by 1 point, he’d almost certainly win the election with a large electoral victory.

In Basham’s Democracy Institute poll, Trump wins by 8 points because he is winning by a gigantic landslide with white voters, male voters, independents, and seniors.

Kamala is barely leading among young voters. Trump wins with Hispanics 51% to 48%, suburban voters 49% to 47%, and takes 22% of black votes.

The largest voting group in the entire electorate is working class whites. Trump wins 75% of their vote.

Trump wins by a whopping 35 points among men, while Kamala wins with women by only a razor-thin 3 points.

It’s also important to note, 62% of all voters believe Kamala Harris lied about Biden’s health.

Basham tells me the most important takeaway is that Trump historically ALWAYS outperforms polls- as many of his voters understandably don’t like to tell a stranger on the phone who they support. So, in reality, Trump almost certainly leads by 10 points or more. Which would be the biggest landslide since Reagan.

Want a little more “backup.” I’ve always found Rasmussen the other most accurate pollster. In their latest poll, Trump is up by 7.

So, there’s the truth. Reality. Trump is winning. BIG.

No amount of gaslighting can change that.

